In 40 years of football, Jackson County has never hosted a postseason game. The 2021 Panthers have a great shot at changing that, but they need to keep on winning.
That task continues this Friday (Oct. 22) at home against Eastside. Jackson County (4-3, 2-2 Region 8-AAAAA) is currently in a six-way tie for second place in the region with Eastside, Apalachee, Greenbrier, Loganville and Walnut Grove. The Panthers can separate themselves from that pack with victories in its last three games; Eastside, Greenbrier and Apalachee.
Eastside (4-3, 2-2 Region 8-AAAAA) is arguably the toughest of those three teams. The Eagles from Covington have top-notch talent every year. This year is no different despite their three-loss record which includes an upset loss to Apalachee on Sept. 24.
The athlete leading the Eale offense this season is senior running back Dallas Johnson. In seven games, he has 947 yards and eight touchdowns, plus seven catches for 45 yards. He’s averaging 7.6 yards per carry and 135.3 yards per game this season.
His understudy in the backfield is junior Kenai Grier. He has 358 yards with five touchdowns on the year. Grier is also Eastside’s leading receiver with 16 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
The Eagles don’t pass the ball very often, but they are efficient with their two-quarterback rotation. Esean Arnold, a junior, has 316 yards on 22-of-41 passing with three touchdowns. His throws typically go for big gains. Jonny Crowe, also a junior, has 143 yards on 20-of-33 passing. The duo combines for an 83.1 quarterback rating.
Eastside also brings a solid scoring defense into the game. The Eagles allow 14.14 points per game. Their defense has flown below that average in their last two games. Eastside held Clarke Central to 13 points in a near upset, and the Eagles defeated Loganville 10-9 on Oct. 8.
However, Eastside is susceptible to balanced offenses. Newton had 354 yards of offense and reached the end zone four times in a 27-7 win over Eastside. Apalachee didn’t pass the ball much in its win over Eastside, but the Wildcats were efficient with two completions for 19 yards on just three attempts. The Wildcats gained 176 yards on the ground.
That could play into Jackson County’s favor as the Panthers are as balanced of a team offensively as you’ll find. Senior quarterbacks Connor Bejin and Isaiah Maxey have combined for 1,184 yards on 89-of-146 passing with eight touchdowns. Tre Ransom leads Jackson County’s rushing attack with 808 yards on 104 carries with six touchdowns. The Panthers have 1,167 rushing yards as a team.
Eastside at Jackson County
What: Eastside at Jackson County (Panther Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Records: Jackson County 4-3, Eastside 4-3
Coaches: Rich McWhorter, Jackson County (third year at Jackson County, 11-16; 32nd year overall, 299-95-2); Jay Cawthon, Eastside (first year at Eastside, 4-3)
What else: Jackson County head coach Rich McWhorter is going for a huge milestone this Friday as he’s one win away from 300 wins all-time. Before coming to Jackson County, McWhorter spent 29 years coaching at Charlton County. He left Folkston with a record of 288-79-2. He led Charlton County to four state championships and 15 region championships… Jackson County trails the all-time series with Eastside 2-7. The Panthers only two wins came in 2004 and 2005, and both were decided by a touchdown. The Panthers and Eagles have only met as region rivals. The two schools first met in 2000.
