The Jackson County football team’s up and down regular season can end on a high note this Friday (Nov. 5) at Apalachee. The Panthers can earn a spot in the AAAAA State Playoffs with a victory.
Jackson County’s last two outings have featured Jekyll and Hype performances. The Panthers just didn’t have any answers for Eastside in a 42-7 loss on Oct. 22. Last Friday (Oct. 29), Jackson County defeated Greenbrier 42-27 with 301 yards and six touchdowns by Trey Ransom.
“It’s pretty simple; win, you’re in,” said head coach Rich McWhorter. “I like the way we’re playing… but for us, which week is it. Coming off last week, I really like how we’re playing. The week before, not so much.
“Question is, what are we going to have show up this week. We’re working around some injuries, which, who isn’t this time of year. This time of year every body’s got guys banged up.”
Winning won’t come easy as the Wildcats currently sit at No. 2 in the Region 8-AAAAA standings and have won four of their last five games. Three of Apalachee’s wins were by at least 23 points, and its only close win was its 22-21 upset of Eastside.
Apalachee’s (4-5, 4-2 Region 8-AAAAA) hot streak came after the Wildcats lost its first four games of the season. Since then, they’ve been the region’s most consistent team outside of champions Clarke Central.
“Apalachee is a tremendous football team,” McWhorter said. “They have simply gotten better and better…. What really pops out is their athleticism, their size on the line of scrimmage, and they really look like a complete football team.
“They’ve gotten better and better every week. They’re doing some really good things on both sides of the ball. They may be playing the best football in our region right now.”
Leading that consistency is quarterback Isaiah Skinner. The senior has only thrown 37 passes, but he has a firm grip of Apalachee’s pistol wing-T offense. He has five touchdowns on just 30 carries, but his best skill is distributing the ball to a litany of ball carriers.
Senior running back Colby Sikes leads the team with 1034 yards and eight touchdowns on 130 touches. Sophomore running back Prince Tate isn’t far behind with 609 yards and five touchdowns on 63 carries. Jackson County (5-4, 3-3 Region 8-AAAAA) also needs to account for senior Jeffrey Roberts who has 468 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 touches.
“The wing-T has been around for a long time,” he said. “I’ve competed against wing-T teams who were really athletic. Like any offense, when you’ve got really good athletes in it, it’s that much better. The wing-T is a very good offense.
“[Apalachee does] have some size, real strength and speed, and they know what they’re doing with it. They make a lot of adjustments when you give them a different look on the defensive side of the ball. We have our hands full with that.
Apalachee’s defense is just as big of a challenge. During their current hot streak, the Wildcats are allowing just 13 points per game. Eastside and Greenbier were the only teams to exceed 20 points against Apalachee.
“Scheme-wise, it’s going to be a lot of what we’ve seen so far,” he said. “They’re a 3-4 look, but they will get into a 4-3 or 4-2 stuff. They’re going to change their looks, it’s stuff we’ve seen. After a while, with game 10, you’ve had a chance to see just about every coverage and look and blitz package. There are a few tweaks we’ve seen that we’re getting ready for.”
Jackson County at Apalachee
What: Jackson County at Apalachee (R. Harold Harrison Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30
Records: Jackson County 5-4; Apalachee 4-5
Coaches: Rich McWhorter, Jackson County (third season at Jackson County 12-17; 32nd year overall, 300-96-2); Tony Lotti, Apalachee (fourth season at Apalachee, 12-27; 10th season overall 47-58)
What else: Before the Panthers defeated the Wildcats last year 21-17, Apalachee won every game against Jackson County from 2016-to-2019… Despite being separated by just 18 miles, Jackson County and Apalachee didn’t meet in football until 2016. The two schools are now only separated by 16 miles… Including Jackson County’s 10 games against Winder-Barrow, the Panthers are just 3-12 against teams from Barrow County.
