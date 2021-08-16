Jackson County took a step in the right direction in Rich McWhorter’s second as head coach.
The Panthers improved their overall record from 3-7 in 2019, to 4-6 in 2020. More importantly, they tripled their win total in region play. Jackson County went 3-4 against region 8-AAAAA foes last year and came within two scores of beating Greenbrier for a AAAAA State Playoffs spot.
When it comes to wins and losses, McWhorter admits that the program is nowhere near where he wants it to be. But Jackson County has shown plenty of growth in other areas. That should help them win more games in 2021.
“When you talk about the growth of a program, it could mean a lot of things,” he said. “You want to grow your roster in terms of participation, which I think we’ve done. You want to grow your talent to where positions are more competitive for playing time, I think we’ve done that because we do have a lot of kids that are competing for starting jobs and for playing time.
“Of course, obviously, you want to improve your program in the win-loss columns. That’s nowhere where I want it to be, four wins are not where you want to be. We lost one game last year by a point, that would have made us .500. Then a couple of more games where we were in it towards the end. As far as the growth of the program, those are the areas that are where we’ve seen growth and expect to see growth.”
Jackson County returns some of its best players from 2020, including running back Tre Ranson, offensive lineman Evan Rosser and linebacker JT Sosbee. Meanwhile, the big names the Panthers graduated all appear to have been supplanted by a rising star in the program. McWhorter is very high on younger players such as lineman Peyton Scott, center Holden Gilstrap and linebacker Daniel Stites.
Schematically, not much changes for Jackson County. The Panthers are still running a spread offense that seeks to dish the ball to a bunch of playmakers in a variety of ways. The goal this year is to run a balanced offense that doesn’t have to always rely on Ransom’s rushing ability.
“In our spring game, we had the same number of attempts throwing as we did running,” McWhorter said. “When I say, we want to be balanced, balance to me is not 50/50, balance is being able to do what you want to do when you want to do it, not be made to do it.”
The biggest change to the offense this year is the possible installation of a dual-quarterback system. There’s very little separation between senior quarterbacks Connor Bejin and Isaiah Maxey. McWhorter even says the two complement each other more than they are competing.
The mix of returning and rising stars have Jackson County hopeful it can compete for a AAAAA State Playoff spot. To do so, the Panthers need to steal some victories from teams leading the top-heavy Region 8-AAAAA.
“Your top four seems like they’re always going to be the top four with Clarke Central, Loganville, Eastside and Greenbrier,” he said. “Those guys really have a handle on the top of the region. The rest of us are just trying to work our way into that top four somehow. It’s a very competitive region from top to bottom.
“You have to beat them. That’s how you break-in. We have a good size senior class (21 seniors), we’re going to need leadership from those guys, we’re going to need great play from those guys along with some younger kids. If we get that, we’ll take our shots at them.”
•••
Quick look
•Region: 8-AAAAA
•All-time record: 120-294-4
•Accomplishments: four state playoff appearances
•Head coach: Rich McWhorter (third year at Jackson County, 7-13; 32nd season overall, 295-92-2)
•2020 record: 4-6
•Key players: J.T. Sosbee, Sr., H-LB; Daniel Stites, So., H-LB; Anthony Findley, Sr., WR-DB; Markel Oliver, Jr., WR-DB; MJ Spurlin, So., RB; Evan Wolczek, Sr., LB; Isaiah Macey, Sr., QB; Bailey Hamm, Sr., H-LB; Brice Rodgers, So., PK; Xavier Bailey, So., DB; Connor Bejin, Sr., QB; Jesse Combs, Jr., DL; Tre Ransom, Sr., RB; Hyson Porter, Sr., RB; Zack Potter, Sr., OL-DL; Jonathan Linquist, Sr. OL; Holden Gilstrap, Jr., OL; Evan Rosser, Sr., OL-P; Peyton Scott, So., DL;
•Strengths: McWhorter is a big fan of Jackson County’s offensive line and with a plethora of weapons on offense, that unit should have a lot of success in 2021. The defense should be solid as well, especially in the front seven. McWhorter believes his team’s strongest area is on the line of scrimmage.
•Mark your calendar: For starters, Jackson County plays its first regular game on its new campus on August 27. The Panthers aren’t just playing any opponent either, they’re hosting cross-county rivals East Jackson. In region play, the game to watch is October 22 against Greenbrier, also at home. The Panthers and Wolfpack played with a playoff spot on the line last season.
•Outlook: The time is now for Jackson County not only to make the playoffs but to become a program that makes the playoffs consistently. The Panthers have a good mix of senior leadership and exciting young talent. Region 8-AAAAA isn’t overwhelmingly tough either.
•••
Ransom headlines a long list of weapons
Tre Ransom was the face of Jackson County’s offense last season. He rushed for 1,131 yards and scored eight touchdowns, but he didn’t appear in every game because of injuries. In fact, he’s yet to complete a full 10-game season.
“The biggest thing with Tre is that we want him to be available every game,” said head coach Rich McWhorter. “We would like to get every game out of him this year. If that’s the case, I think he can have another 1,000-yard season.
“Also at running back, we have a couple of other kids who have shown some promise, but he’s a big part. We have to have him running well. If he’s running well, the offense has a chance to do well.”
Ransom enters the 2021 season at full speed yet again, but he won’t have to shoulder the load alone. Sophomore M.J. Spurlin emerged in the offseason. He’s gained a lot of size as he’s now around 6-0 and 185 lbs. Senior Hyson Porter will also receive plenty of carries this season.
Jackson County’s offensive arsenal extends to the passing game. Senior Anthony Finley and junior Markel Oliver are the top two wide receivers. Senior Bailey Hamm and sophomore transfer from Mill Creek Daniel Stites are the top two H-backs.
Those are just the starters. McWhorter expects J.T. Sosbee, Dalton Norton and Elijah Ling to contribute to the offense this year.
QUARTERBACKS
Jackson County has two quarterbacks at the top of the depth chart: seniors Isaiah Maxey and Connor Bejin. The two are competing against each other, but McWhorter actually sees them complimenting each other in the offense. He alluded to the possibility of Jackson County running a two-quarterback system in 2021.
Bejin was the starter early last season, but a torn ACL early in the year forced Maxey to take over the starting job.
“Maxey got a lot of time in [at quarterback] and did a lot of really good things,” McWhorter said. “Isaiah has stepped his game up another level.
“But I think they both really complement each other. I think there’s some good competition between the two. Yet, we feel like, with both of them, we have two starting quarterbacks. If one guy is hot and one guy is not, then we’re still in good shape.”
OFFENSIVE LINE
Despite losing first-team all-region player Tyler Vaughn, Jackson County fields a more star-studded group of offensive linemen this season. Senior Evan Rosser anchors the group alongside two-year starter Holden Gilstrap at center. McWhorter noted Rosser’s immense size and believes he’ll receive a lot of college attention this year. However, the lineman McWhorter is most excited about is Zack Potter.
Joining them on the starting lineup is Jonathan Lindquist at one spot, while there are a few players competing for the fifth spot.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Just like on the offensive line, the Panthers lost their biggest star on the defensive line. Andrew King was Co-Defensive Player of the Year in Region 8-AAAAA. Also, like the offensive line, Jackson County has plenty of talent returning this year.
Sophomore Peyton Scott is the star of the group, he’s surrounded by junior Jesse Combs and Potter. McWhorter made note of Combs’ impressive size and athleticism and he said Potter is a game-changer on both sides of the ball.
LINEBACKERS
Sosbee, Hamm and Stites’s impact extends to the defensive side of the ball. Sosbee ended 2020 with 69 tackles, with 10 resulting in a loss. Evan Wolczek joins them on the starting lineup. McWhorter believes Stites has a chance to be a really great linebacker for the Panthers.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
McWhorter called the defensive backfield the most “unsettled” area of the team entering the season. He highlighted Finley, Oliver and sophomore Xavier Bailey as the leaders in the defensive backfield.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sophomore Brice Rodgers will handle Jackson County’s kickoffs and field goals this season. McWhorter says Rodgers is still working on consistency, but the skill is already there. Rosser is the punter.
•••
According to the players
Bailey Hamm
Excitement entering the season: “I’m excited, it’s my senior season. I think we’re a lot better than what we were last year. I’m excited to see how it plays out.”
His role and expectations for the offense: “Personally my job is to make holes for the running backs and get them to score touchdowns. We have a huge offensive line, good running backs and that’ll be really good for us.”
Blocking for Ransom: “He makes me look good, even if I do the wrong thing. He’s really good, he makes his own holes.”
New high school: “The new campus is pretty cool to me, but the coolest part is the football field. The turf is really nice and the stadium is huge. It’s a lot different than the old school.”
Evan Rosser
Playing with new faces on the offensive line: “It’s been a little tough, we’ve definitely had to step up. We’ve had some new guys come in, it’s coming together.”
Blocking for Ransom: “It’s exciting, you never know what he has, you don’t know what he’s going to do every play. Every play is something new.”
New high school: “It’s definitely an upgrade. I like it a lot.”
J.T. Sosbee
Becoming a leader at linebacker: “I have to step up this year and become a leader. I have to teach everyone about playing on a Friday night so it comes naturally to them.”
Who to watch on defense: “Peyton Scott is one of our key nose guards, he always took double teams so our linebackers could make the tackles, he’s a key point.”
New high school: “It’s hard to get used to because everything is new around here. We have to take care of it more than we’ve gad to in the past.”
Grass vs. turf: “Turf can scrape you a lot harder, it can be harder sometimes and slippier”
