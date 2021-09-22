Jackson County’s region schedule doesn’t get any easier following a heartbreaking loss last week at Walnut Grove.
The Panthers host Clarke Central, the defending Region 8-AAAAA Champions, this Friday (Sept. 24) night with hopes of pulling off the upset. To do, the Panthers have to find a way to match what head coach Rich McWhorter believes is the fastest team in the region.
“No question, this will be the fastest football team,” McWhorter said. “Football is a game of speed. If you’ve got it, it’s a great thing. If you don’t have it, you need to figure out other ways to play the game and play it smarter.
“When we have the ball, we need to keep the ball. We can’t punt it over after three downs. We have to have great field position when we do punt to give our defense a long field. The key defensively is to keep getting them to snap instead of making big plays.”
However, before Jackson County (2-2, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAA) can think about upsetting Clarke Central, it has to “stop doing things that hurt Jackson County,” as McWhorter put it. The Panthers have allowed games to slip away due to turnovers and penalties which have put the team behind the sticks.
“The thing about our players that I’m always proud of is their effort, and that was no different last week,” he said. “They brought great effort, they brought great energy. It was just mistakes, and it seems like when we make mistakes it’s in the worst time. That’s on both sides of the ball.
“I think offensively, more than any phase of the game, is the side we have to clean up the most. Our defense has really played great all year long. Giving up two touchdowns and a field goal, in today’s time of spread offenses, isn’t bad. You have to feel, offensively, that you have to try to at least score one touchdown a quarter somehow.”
McWhorter made note of recent performances of receivers Jaden Cofer and Anthony Finley as evidence of growth on offense. Cofer scored both of Jackson County’s touchdowns last week. He started the game with a 12-yard zip into the end zone, then in the fourth quarter he caught a long touchdown pass to cut the score to 16-14.
Once Jackson County figures itself out, then it’s time to focus on perhaps the most talented football team Region 8-AAAAA has to offer. Clarke Central (1-2, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA), has grown accustomed to winning region titles and making post-season runs with championships in 2019 and 2020. The Gladiators ended 2020 in the second round of the AAAAA State Playoffs, and finished in the quarter-finals in 2019.
Clarke Central is at its best on defense. The Gladiators haven’t allowed more than 21 points in a game this season.
They’re a three-man front, they will bring a lot of pressure,” McWhorter said. “They will play some press coverage which gives people some problems. Everyone has had trouble scoring on them. Their defensive line is very active… They’ve got a good football team, a team that’s able to repeat as region champions.”
The Gladiators have struggled on offense, however. They scored their first touchdowns of the season last week in a 31-17 win over Apalachee. They were limited to a field goal against Buford, and the defense scored their only points in a 21-2 loss to Oconee County.
McWhorter is more concerned about what Clarke Central is capable of doing, more so than what it was done.
They’re a shotgun spread team,” he said. “They’re running more of an option look than what we saw from last year’s team. The quarterback is definitely a dual-threat guy who can hurt you either way. The offensive line is a big, physical group. On all three levels on defense they’re really good, and on offense.”
That quarterback is Lucian Anderson III. He has 188 passing yards and 89 rushing yards this season, although he also has thrown four interceptions. He’s dishing the ball to a plethora of offensive weapons. Running back William Richardson has 186 yards of offense with one touchdown. Antonio Jewell Jr. has eight catches for 98 yards with a score. Jewell also has 17 rushing yards on five carries.
Besides them, running backs Jadayvion Adkins and Kendrick Curry, and wide receivers Sean Leahy, Kendall Dunn and Eli Warrington will be a factor in the offense.
Clarke Central at Jackson County
Who: Clarke Central at Jackson County (Panthers Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Records: Jackson County 2-2; Clarke Central 1-2
Coaches: Rich McWhorter, Jackson County (third year at Jackson County, 9-15; 32nd year overall, 297-94-2); David Perno, Clarke Central (sixth season at Clarke Central, 40-23).
What else: In seven tries, Jackson County is yet to beat Clarke Central. The two school's (then separated by just 20 miles) played every year between 2002-2007. The closest the Panthers came to beating the Gladiators was 2003. Clarke Central won that contest 24-14 on route to a Region 8-AAAA Championship. Jackson County and Clarke Central have only met as region rivals.
