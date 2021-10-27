The Jackson County football team is coming off a devastating loss to Eastside on Friday (Oct. 22), but it can put that performance behind it with a good showing this Friday (Oct. 29) against Greenbrier.
The Panthers lost to Eastside 42-7 while only gaining 69 yards on the ground. An injury to lineman Evan Rosser contributed to the low output from the running game. The defeat delivered a heavy blow to Jackson County’s (4-4, 2-3 Region 8-AAAAA) playoff hopes and turned its last two outings into must-win games.
“Late in the year everybody is going to have some banged up kids or some kids out,” said head coach Rich McWhorter. “But that’s still no excuse for not playing better than what we did. They were definitely a much better football team than we were...
“We’re going to prepare just as hard as we do each and every week. When you only have 10 scheduled games, they’re all big. It’s not like one week is bigger than the other. You hope your players want to get every bit out of the season that they can and they have two weeks left to do that.”
Greenbrier (4-4, 3-2 Region 8-AAAAA) is one of the last opponents the Panthers would want to face in a must-win scenario because the Wolfpack can turn any game into a shootout. Senior quarterback Brooks Pangle has thrown for a whopping 2,293 yards on 143-of-224 passing. Pangle is also a very efficient passer with 19 touchdowns and only one interception, and he’s averaging 16 yards per completion.
Pangle isn’t just a pocket passer. He’s very mobile and elusive, which is why he’s rushed for 151 yards on 40 carries with one touchdown.
Junior wideout Malik Leverett has caught 57 of those passes for 1,097 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s averaging an eye-popping 19.2 yards per catch in the Wolfpack’s explosive offense.
Leverett’s far from Greenbrier’s only receiving threat. Senior Davin Driskell has 589 yards on 31 catches, and he leads the team with nine touchdowns. Fellow senior AJ Trupp has 208 yards on six grabs with a pair of touchdowns, and junior Chad Clayborn has 150 yards on 17 catches. Senior running back Jackson Clayton is heavily involved in the passing game as well with 180 yards on 15 catches with one score.
Clayton benefits from Greenbrier’s ability to spread out defenses. He has 537 rushing yards on 84 carries with seven scores. Leverett has also been involved in the running game, scoring five touchdowns and gaining 135 yards on 17 carries.
“They throw the ball very, very well,” McWhorter said. “The quarterback is an excellent thrower. They have several good wide receivers. Also, they run the ball so well. The quarterback runs the ball well, the running backs run the ball well. And they’ve got size and speed which is the combination that you’re looking for.
“Greenbrier is a very good football team. Last year, they beat us pretty soundly at their place. We haven’t had to defend the pass like this, really, all year long. They are the premier passing offense in our region. But you cannot overlook their ability to run.”
However, the issue with running an explosive, up-tempo offense is that you give your opponent a ton of possessions. That’s caused Greenbrier’s defense to give up a ton of points this year. The Wolfpack are allowing 29 points per game, but that number is skewed by a shutout last Friday (Oct. 22) against Johnson, and a 44-6 win over Walnut Grove. Greenbrier is otherwise allowing 37.7 points per game.
The Wolfpack are also vulnerable against good rushing teams. Clarke Central rushed for 271 yards in a 76-34 win over Greenbrier. Apalachee had 385 rushing yards against the Wolfpack and Loganville had 358 rushing yards.
That creates a favorable matchup for Jackson County. Leading rusher Trey Ransom has 846 yards this season, and the Panthers have rushed for 1,612 yards as a team. Quarterbacks Connor Bejin and Isaiah Maxey have also proven capable of making defenses pay for not being able to stop the run by creating big plays in the passing game.
Greenbrier at Jackson County
What: Greenbrier at Jackson County (Panther Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Records: Jackson County 4-4; Greenbrier 4-4
Coaches: Rich McWhorter, Jackson County (third year at Jackson County, 11-17; 32nd year overall, 299-96-2); Tony Kramer, Greenbrier (seventh year at Greenbrier, 30-41)
What else: 2020 was the first time the Panthers and Wolfpack met on the football field. Greenbrier won that game at home 26-12. It was Jackson County’s first game played in the Augusta area in program history.
