The Jackson County football team is back in the state playoffs for just the fifth time in program history.
After finishing the regular season fourth-place in the Region 8-AAAAA standings, the Panthers travel to Villa Rica this Friday (Nov. 12). The Wildcats are Region 6-AAAAA Champions but are making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Despite being postseason regulars throughout the 1980s and 90s, Villa Rica has only appeared in the state playoffs three times since 2003.
“It’s always great to get to the playoffs,” said head coach Rich McWhorter. “That was definitely something we were hoping for with this team. We felt like we were a good enough team to get in. We would have liked to get in a little easier than we did, but nevertheless, we’re excited to be in.
“There are no bad teams. Everybody is a good football team from here on, there are some that are better than others…. There are teams throughout AAAAA who are elite. They’ve been in the playoffs for decades. Then you’ve got people like us and Villa Rica that’s getting in here who haven’t been there in a long time. We’re trying to raise our level our play to where we’re in the playoffs year in a year out.”
Jackson County (5-5, 3-4 Region 8-AAAAA) enters the playoffs battle-tested from a tough region schedule. The Panthers are coming off a one-score loss to region runners-up Apalachee. Jackson County also has a one-score loss against region champs Clarke Central.
All three of the Panthers’ wins were by a convincing margin, however, they also have head-scratching losses against Eastside and a Walnut Grove squad that missed the postseason.
“I think we’ve got a very good region,” McWhorter said. “Our region this year was so competitive…. This region was exciting, I think it was very competitive. There are a lot of good football players. Everybody in the region probably looks back and says what could have been. I think a lot of people raised their play this year. I think we’re one of them.”
Villa Rica (7-2, 5-0 Region 6-AAAAA) isn’t too different from the Apalachee team Jackson County played last Friday (Nov. 5). The Wildcats run a wing-T style offense out of the shotgun, and do so with a great group of athletes. This allows Villa Rica to not just dominate on the ground, but it is very proficient through the air as well.
Senior quarterback Colby Nalley is a dual-threat who is flourishing in this offense. Villa Rica loves to attack the perimeter with a wide range of weapons including running backs Bryson Ausby, TJ Harvison and Ty McKey, and receivers Caleb Odom, Devon Barnes and Isaiah Hair.
“They love to attack the edges with the jet sweep,” he said. “We have a lot to prepare for as far as that goes. They have some good athletes, guys who can run really well…. When you are set up in the ‘gun-T,’ you are set up to throw the football. They are capable of attacking you everywhere on the field.
“The thing they do the best is attack the edges. That’s something we really have to prepare for this week.”
The Wildcats’ defense is just as big of a test for Jackson County’s offense, especially at the line of scrimmage. Villa Rica runs a 3-4 with five big players posted on the line. That group will put pressure on the Panthers’ run-heavy offense.
“Defensively they’re a 3-4 with three big guys in the middle who can really stuff it,” he said. “Their outside linebackers are tall guys with some length and speed. Of course their linebackers and secondary are really solid.”
Jackson County at Villa Rica
What: Jackson County at Villa Rica (Sam McIntyre Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30
Records: Jackson County 5-5; Villa Rica 7-2
Coaches: Rich McWhorter, Jackson County (third season at Jackson County 12-18; 32nd year overall, 300-97-2); Tim Barron, Villa Rica (first season at Villa Rica 7-2; 23rd season overall 170-93)
What else: Jackson County and Villa Rica have never played before, but this is not the first time the two head coaches have met. Rich McWhorter’s Charlton County team defeated Tim Barron’s Villa Rica team 53-21 in the 2005 AA State Playoffs… Both teams are breaking playoff droughts. The Panthers are playing in the postseason for the first time since 2017. The Wildcats are Region 6-AAAAA Champions and playing the postseason for the first time since 2016.
