Jackson County fans will get a chance to catch a glimpse of what may be the best team so far in coach Rich McWhorter’s three seasons.
The Panthers will close their spring session with a Thursday (May 20, 7 p.m.) scrimmage at Winder-Barrow.
“We’re excited to see this group play,” coach Rich McWhorter said. “We think it’s the best group we’ve had. This is our third year … It’s going to be the most complete group as far as a big senior class. We think there’s a lot of talent there.”
McWhorter points to strides made across the board in the weight room as well as team speed.
“It looks like were moving around faster than we have been, and that’s huge,” he said. “ … Football is a game of speed, and it looks like we run a lot better than we have.”
Jackson County will return two quarterbacks with starting experience from last year — Connor Bejin and Isaiah Maxey. Bejin is coming off a season-ending injury sustained against Franklin County in late September.
“We feel like we have two outstanding quarterbacks,” McWhorter said. “Both of them have tremendous attitudes and put team first, and they’re both are going to play and they’re both going to play a lot.”
The Panther offense is also highlighted by Evan Rosser — a potential collegiate offensive lineman — as well as Tre Ransom, who ran for over 1,000 yards a year ago. Wide receivers Markel Oliver, Dalton Norton, Anthony Finley, Jaden Cofer and Dwight Levy return as well.
McWhorter also reports that Bailey Hamm, who played H-back last year, has put on 20 pounds of muscle.
“We’re not going to be able to keep him off the field on either side of the ball,” McWhorter said. “He’s going to have to play all night.”
While Jackson County lost some key pieces off its defensive line, it welcomes back starter Payton Scott. Linebacker J.T. Sosebee is also a key returning starter.
The team is also armed with depth. With the rising ninth graders added, the Panthers have nearly 120 players in the program.
“Our kids are finding out that you’re going to have to compete because our talent level right now is much higher than it’s been the last couple of years,” McWhorter said.
The veteran coach is excited about playing a spring game this week, calling it a reward for the offseason work — not just from the spring — completed to this point.
“I think having a spring game is kind of like the carrot at the end of the stick for winter workouts,” McWhorter said. “It kind of all leads up into it to where they know all the improvements than been making from January to the first of May, they actually get to see that on the field.”
NOTES: Varsity players will play the first three quarters of Thursday’s scrimmage, while junior varsity players will play the fourth quarter. An additional period will be reserved for rising ninth graders.
