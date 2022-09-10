HOSCHTON — For the second consecutive week turnovers doomed Jackson County in another close loss.
Mountain View (2-2) scored 14 points off Panther giveaways — including a second-quarter pick six — as the Bears rallied past Jackson County 24-17 Friday (Sept. 9) at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers (1-3) led 14-0 midway through the second quarter Friday, but found themselves pinned deep in their own territory. That’s when the Bears’ A.J. Cheeks intercepted a pass and returned it 18 yards down the left sideline for a score. The Bears’ Matthew Haber then added a 16-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to tie the game.
Mountain View took the lead in third quarter after a fumbled punt set up the Bears at the Jackson County 10. Mountain View scored two plays later when quarterback Jayden Dooley — filling in for starter Mason Kidd — scored on a keeper from 13 yards out, putting the Bears up 21-14.
Jackson County’s Brice Rogers connected on a 34-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter to narrow the deficit to 21-17, but Mountain View’s Nick Razetto answered with a 30-yard field goal with 6:29 left to push the Bear lead back out to a touchdown.
The Panthers turned the ball over on downs on their final two possessions — both undone by penalties — as they suffered their second-straight loss.
It was Mountain View who committed the early mistake in this game, fumbling a punt at the Bear 4-yard line. Jackson County’s M.J. Spurlin punched the ball in two plays later, bulling into the end zone from three years out with 6:32 left in the first quarter. The Panthers then drove 65 yards for a touchdown on their next possession with Chase Berrong connecting with Jaydan Hibbert for a 12-yard scoring strike on the first play of the second quarter.
The Panthers then got the ball back with a two-touchdown lead, but a sack of Berrong put Jackson County at the 1-yard line. On the next play, Berrong’s pass ended up in Cheeks’ hands who sprinted 18 yards the other way for the defensive score.
Mountain View 24, Jackson Co. 17
Jackson County: M.J. Spurlin 3-yard run (Brice Rogers kick), 6:32
Jackson County: Jaydan Hibbert 12-yard pass from Chase Berrong (Rogers kick), 11:31
Mountain View: A.J. Cheeks 18-yard interception return (Razetto kick), 7:37
Mountain View: Haber 16-yard run (Razetto kick), 3:17
Mountain View: Dooley 13-yard run (Razetto kick), 7:12
Jackson County: Rogers 34-yard field goal, 11:55
Mountain View: Razetto 3-yard field goal, 6:29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.