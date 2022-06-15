Former Jackson County High School baseball player Jared Lee Adams has committed to Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) to take his career to the next level. MVSU is a Division-I baseball program in Itta Bena, Mississippi.
“We are extremely blessed and proud. A big shout to everyone who has gotten him this far. God is good and continues to bless us,” said Rhonda Adams, mother of Jared Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.