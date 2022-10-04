Ron Fowler, head volleyball coach at Jackson County High School described his journey to becoming the head coach as being a “roundabout.”
Fowler’s wife Sarah graduated from North Oconee where she was a vital part of the volleyball team, as well as the club team she played for. She continued to coach club volleyball later in life and that is how the two met.
“I coached girls basketball at St. Joe’s and some of my girls also played club volleyball for her,” Ron Fowler explained. The rest was history for the two.
Fowler and his wife were in Jackson County for two years before moving back to his hometown for a few years. In 2020 the two and their family ended back up in Jackson County.
“I was the head baseball coach at another school at the time and they asked me to step in to do volleyball. After being at Monsignor Donovan for a year I was setting up for a tournament in the old Jackson County High School when the athletic director at the time approached me. He told me there was an opening and that was our first coaching job together,” Ron Fowler said.
To most, being a husband and wife coaching duo may seem difficult but according to Fowler he described it as being “easy.”
“It’s always been easy. I know, people probably wouldn't believe that. But you know, I have the skill sets that I coach and she has her skill set that she brings to the table, like she's great at seeing when we need to serve and what adjustments we need to make. Whereas I focus a lot on our net players and what the other team is doing on the other side of the mat so that we can make adjustments. But fortunately, the areas that I'm weakened in, she's very strong. So we complement each other very, very well from that aspect,” Ron Fowler stated.
The duo achieved a huge milestone this season and secured their 100th win. Ron Fowler credits much of the team’s success to the chemistry they have formed within one another.
“Our goal every year no matter what is to compete for the region championship. We lost four seniors last year and we had some younger girls step up to fill those positions. I think the biggest difference this year for us is the fact that we have never coached a team where the chemistry is as good as it has been the entire year. I just think this year our chemistry has been incredible,” Ron Fowler expressed.
As a coach there are many rewarding moments, but to Ron Fowler the most rewarding part about being the head coach hits home a little more.
“I think the relationships with the girls and not just this group but girls we have coached in the past. Our daughter, who is two years old, is in the gym most days and just seeing the way they take care of her and embrace her is just awesome. We wanted to create a family environment where they can come to us with anything. You know it’s not just about coaching during the season but also outside of the volleyball season and life itself in general,” Ron Fowler stated.
Although coaching is a very rewarding job at times, it also comes with challenges. Coach Ron Fowler explains the biggest challenge with coaching comes late in the season.
“I think for us it’s when we get late into the season. It’s making sure our players get the recovery and rest they need. Our girls work hard in the classroom, on the court and in the weight room. Many of them pursue training opportunities outside of just us. I think the biggest challenge late into the season is just making sure our girls are fresh and ready to go,” Ron Flower explained.
The leadership throughout the team is unlike any other. “There’s a saying that good teams are coach led and great tee and are player led,” Ron Fowler said. There are a handful of girls each game that hold everyone else accountable. According to Coach Ron Fowler, “some of these leaders have a high volleyball IQ so in a sense it is like having several coaches on the court.”
Fast forward to deep into the 2022 volleyball season and the Jackson County Panthers are having the best season that they have ever had in quite a while. As of Oct. 4 the Panthers are 32-4 on the season and are 10-2 in region play.
“Sydney McCutcheon has been a captain since her freshman year. Every year she impresses us more and more with stepping up and taking on more leadership. Ruthie Fowler is also a captain and her leadership is all out all of the time. Cadence Thao has been a four year varsity starter which is great because our young girls have these leaders. Paisley Gillespie was a club All-American this year and the leadership and knowledge she brings is incredible even though she is only a sophomore,” Ron Fowler expressed.
