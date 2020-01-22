CARNESVILLE — Jackson County coach Julie McCutcheon had no issue with how her team played, but a busy night at the free-throw line from Franklin County kept the Panthers from the celebrating a region road win.
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team fell 50-44 to Franklin County Tuesday (Jan. 21) in Carnesville with the Lions shooting 22-of-28 from the foul line.
“I’m pleased with how they played,” McCutcheon said. “They kept to the game plan, but you can’t hit free throws any better than Franklin County just did, so I have to give them credit.”
The Panthers were accurate at the free-throw line, too, but went there less frequently, converting 11-of-13.
Three Panther scorers reached double figures with Sydney Hayes leading the way with 13 points, followed by Mikenna Duffy and Carson Anderson who each scored 12.
Franklin County countered with a trio of scorers in double figures as well with Ellie Varner scoring 17 points, Rose Boyd finishing with 12 points and Bailee Aderhold adding 10 points.
Duffy paced Jackson County with 10 first-half points, and Hayes converted a lay-up in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Panthers a 21-19 halftime lead.
Katie Hitt later broke a 30-30 tie late in the third quarter with a basket at the 1:16 mark. Anderson, who hit a pair of 3-pointers during the period, followed with a basket to give Jackson County a 34-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
But the Panthers made just one shot from the floor in the first 6:28 of the final frame, and Franklin County took advantage. The Lions pushed ahead 40-36 and then went 10-for-10 from the free throw line to close out the win.
“We actually played pretty decent and actually controlled the ball most of the game to be honest,” McCutcheon said. “And it really just came down to free throws. We stopped the clock. They hit the free throws. Game over.”
Jackson County demonstrated one of its better defensive performances in the loss, using its trap press effectively.
“I do think that this is probably the best that one of our presses has looked,” McCutcheon said. “This one has kind of been good for us all year long, but it’s been down the past couple of games. We’ve not gotten some of the steals that we have or turnovers. This game I do feel like it was more effective than it has been.”
The Panthers return to action Friday (Jan. 24) at home against Morgan County at 7 p.m.
