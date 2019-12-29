A tough third quarter prevented the Jackson County girls’ basketball team from potentially closing out 2019 on a happier note.
The Panthers (1-12) fell to Class AAAAAAA Shiloh 45-34 Saturday (Dec. 28) on the final day of North Gwinnett’s holiday tournament. Jackson County was outscored 12-1 during the third quarter in the 11-point loss.
“We played even with them in all quarters except for the third quarter where we had too many turnovers to keep it close,” coach Julie McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon said the game against a larger program presented its challenges.
“It was a very physical 7A team, and there were not many fouls called,” McCutcheon said. “My team had to quickly adapt to rebounding stronger, passing stronger and being more fundamental with the ball.”
Sydney Hayes led Jackson County with 14 points, hitting on 3-of-5 3-point attempts. Ashyln Thompson and Bailee Bejin each grabbed eight rebounds.
Jackson County opened the tournament with a 53-47 loss Friday (Dec. 27) to Class AAAAAAA Lambert. The Panthers led 19-16 after a quarter but were outscored 22-7 in the second frame to trail 38-26 at the half. Jackson County narrowed the deficit to 39-35 entering the fourth quarter before falling by six points.
Kennedy Harris, who shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range, led the Panthers with 14 points, and Thompson added 10 points and 17 rebounds. Four players had seven points or more.
“We had a much improved offensive contribution versus Lambert,” McCutcheon said.
The coach said the pair of games against Class AAAAAAA teams was important.
“I believe that we are learning lots of things in every game versus these larger schools that will help us as we enter back into region play,” McCutcheon said.
Jackson County returns to action Friday (6 p.m.) at East Jackson in region play.
