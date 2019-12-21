Christmas came a few days early for the Jackson County girls’ basketball team. But the Panthers, no doubt, earned some holiday cheer.
Sydney Hayes scored 16 points and the Panthers won for the first time this season, disposing of West Hall 49-34 Friday (Dec. 20) at home.
“That’s what we said, ‘Merry Christmas,’” coach Julie McCutcheon said. “It’s a perfect time to give them something to be excited about for several days. Because we’ve been three games back-to-back this week, and now we’ll have about seven days off that they can enjoy the win.”
Jackson County (1-10) led West Hall by eight points at the half and worked the lead up to 18 twice in the second half in avenging a one-point loss to the Spartans in November.
The victory followed a 64-50 loss to North Hall Thursday night, which marked an improvement after a 33-point loss to the Trojans in November.
“I think (Thursday) night and tonight have been indicative of what we’re trying to encourage them and keep their heads up about," McCutcheon said.
“They’re making improvements every single day … It’s hard to convince them when you don’t get a win, so tonight, hopefully, they’ll rest easy that the work that they put in has definitely been worth it.”
The teams went back-and-forth the majority of the first half before West Hall took a 19-16 lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter. But the Panthers held the Spartans scoreless for the 5:07 of the half. The shift happened when McCutcheon opted to call off her team’s press, which had worked well the previous night against North Hall.
“Our press was amazing (Thursday) night,” she said. “We couldn’t get some of the coverage that we did (Thursday) night, and they found the holes, so we just changed defenses … We’ve played some pretty close games with a tighter defense, so I felt pretty comfortable going back to that.”
Jackson County then made its move offensively.
A short jumper and a 3-pointer from Kennedy Harris, followed later by a basket from Hayes on an inbounds play highlighted an 11-0 run that gave the Panthers a 27-19 halftime lead.
Jackson County then limited West Hall to just two baskets in the first 6:27 of the third quarter. That allowed the Panthers to pad their lead. A 3-pointer from Baliee Bejin put Jackson County ahead 38-24 with two minutes left in the quarter.
The Panthers then dominated down the final stretch in the fourth quarter.
A driving layup from Carson Anderson with 2:07 left in the game pushed the Panther lead to 46-28.
Hayes capped her night with a pair of free throws with 1:47 left put the advantage back at 18 (48-30).
Hayes carried the offensive load after West Hall focused its attention on Anderson, the team’s leading scorer, with a box-and-one defensive scheme.
“When you have a good player like Carson, and they do shut her down, it’s good for them to see that the rest of us can also chip in,” said McCutcheon, who complimented Anderson for accepting her offensive role in this game. “It’s nice to have them all scoring but, in that situation, they did a good job of controlling her (Anderson’s) points.”
Jackson County is off until Dec. 27 when it plays Lambert in North Gwinnett’s holiday tournament.
