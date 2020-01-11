The Jackson County girls’ basketball team pulled off its biggest win of the year — and of the past few seasons — with a 61-58 road win Friday (Jan. 10) over Hart County, last year’s Class AAA runner-up and defending Region 8-AAA champion.
Carson Anderson led the Panthers (4-14, 2-5 Region 8-AAA) with 17 points, and Mikenna Duffy added 15 points for the Panthers, who rallied from a 12-point deficit to earn their second region win of the year.
The Panthers lost by 20 points to Hart County earlier this year at home.
Jackson County trailed 48-36 during the third quarter, but narrowed the gap to 48-43 by the start of the fourth quarter. The Panthers fell down by double figures again (54-44) in the final frame, but went on a 13-2 run to take the lead, going ahead (57-56) with a basket from Ashlyn Thompson.
Jackson County held off Hart County the rest of the way in snapping a two-game losing streak.
The Panthers return to action Tuesday (Jan. 14, 6 p.m.) at home against Monroe Area.
