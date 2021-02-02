First-year Jackson County girls’ basketball coach Christi Thomas doesn’t want her team to wait until the postseason to try to catch fire.
But if the past two weeks are any indication, the warming-up process has already begun.
The Panthers (8-11, 7-6 Region 8-AAAAA) beat Johnson-Gainesville 58-21 at home Tuesday (Feb. 2) to earn their fourth win in six games.
“I think playing better at the end of the year is kind of what you want and what you’re hoping for, so that when you go into the tournament, that it’s a smooth transition into postseason play,” Thomas said.
The Panthers have just one regular-season game remaining — at Apalachee Friday (Feb. 5, 7 p.m.) — before beginning region tournament play.
Thomas doesn’t want her team to think just in terms of merely qualifying for the state tournament.
“They’ve just gotten to the first round, but I’m trying to build in them to understand that we’re trying to do something that takes us more than just the first round,” Thomas said. “I think they’re starting to get it, but we’ve still got a long way to go.”
In Tuesday's win, Jackson County opened with a 24-point first quarter against overmatched Johnson-Gainesville and never looked back. Miracle Laniado and Mikenna Duffy each scored 10 first-quarter points to fuel the Panthers’ fast start.
Duffy finished with 14 points on the night, Hanna Mahoney scored 12 points and Laniado added 11 points.
The Panthers led 32-5 in the middle of the second quarter en route to a 37-12 halftime lead. They outscored the Knights 17-2 in the first 7:08 of the second half to go up 54-14. Jackson County twice held leads of 40 points late.
“You’ve got to give it to Johnson,” Thomas said. “I’ve played against them several years in different divisions. Every year they keep getting better and they keep adding more girls to their program. So, hats off to them, but I’m proud of what my kids did today.”
Jackson County’s lead was large enough to allow Thomas to play her entire bench. She then re-inserted seniors Duffy and Naomi Sims for the final moments of the team’s last regular season game.
“To let the seniors finish their last regular-season home game on the floor is important to them, it’s important to me,” Thomas said. “I know how that feels. I just want them to enjoy the experience, be where their feet are and just have a good time with each other.”
With just one game remaining, the Panthers hold a No. 4 seed for the Region 8-AAAAA tournament which begins Feb. 15.
“We’re excited to be able to host the first round of region here, so that’s the most beneficial thing about finishing in fourth,” Thomas said. “I think we like our matchup at the 4-5 position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.