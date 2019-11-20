The Jackson County girls' basketball team suffered a narrow road loss Tuesday (Nov. 19), falling 50-49 at West Hall.
Carson Anderson paced the Panthers (0-2) with 18 points. Mikenna Duffy and Naomi Sims added eight points each.
Jackson County returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. at home against Stephens County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.