LOGANVILLE — The Loganville girls’ basketball team is ranked No. 5 in the state and leading Region 8-AAAAA. On Thursday, the Red Devils showed why.
Jackson County (4-8, 3-3 Region 8-AAAAA) lost 55-20 on the road Loganville after falling behind 33-12 at halftime and managing just two points in the first 13:35 of the second half.
No Jackson County players reached double figures in the Thursday’s loss with Hanna Mahoney leading the team with six points.
With Loganville (13-2, 5-0 Region 8-AAAAA) sporting height in its lineup with the 6-foot-3 Emaya Less, 6-foot Janae Charles and 5-foot-11 Rose Bone, points in the paint were hard to come by for the Panthers.
Jackson County managed just six points through the midway point of the second quarter, and later trailed by 20 (28-8) when Charles stepped back and drained a long two-point shot at the 2:59 mark.
A traditional 3-point play from Sydney Bolden — the junior guard hit a reverse lay-up and sank a free throw — with 32 seconds left in the half put Loganville ahead 33-12.
The second half unfolded in similar fashion as the Red Devils opened with a 20-2 run that spanned the third and most of the fourth quarter. A basket from Jackson County’s Blayne Dowdie broke 11:45 scoreless stretch.
Thursday’s game was a make-up for a postponed Jan. 5 contest that Jackson County was unable to play due to COVID-19 quarantine.
The Panthers return to action Friday (Jan. 15, 7 p.m.) at home against Walnut Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.