The Jackson County girls' basketball team fell to 0-6 with a 44-33 home loss Tuesday to Oconee County.
Carson Anderson paced the Panthers with 17 points. Mikenna Duffy added seven points.
Interim coach Julie McCutcheon said points have been hard to come by so far this season.
"As a whole, we are struggling offensively and our point production is very inconsistent," she said. "We are going to have to put some emphasis on getting as many points from our defense as possible."
The team returns to action Friday (Dec. 13) at 7 p.m. against Franklin County at home.
