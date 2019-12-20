The Jackson County girls' basketball team fell to North Hall 64-50 Thursday (Dec. 19) at home in non-region play after suffering a 33-point loss to the Trojans back in November.
"These young ladies are improving every game and are gaining momentum," coach Julie McCutcheon said. "Effort and execution were outstanding (Thursday) night. We cut the score in half from the first time that we played them."
Kennedy Harris led Jackson County with 15 points, and Ashyln Thompson added seven points.
The Panthers host West Hall Friday, Dec. 20 (7 p.m.), in another non-region game.
