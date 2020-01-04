For Jackson County girls’ basketball coach Julie McCutcheon, all was well that ended well.
Her Panthers (3-12, 1-4 Region 8-AAA) built a 17-point lead in the third quarter but saw it dwindle to two points in the fourth quarter before holding for a 60-55 win at East Jackson Friday (Jan. 3). This was Jackson County’s first region win.
“Your first region win being against a rival on their floor, we’re going to take it and call it a good day,” McCutcheon said.
Jackson County benefitted from a balanced scoring effort, led by Ashlyn Thompson’s 14 points. Carson Anderson and Kennedy Harris each added 13 points as the Panthers won their second-straight game.
East Jackson’s Haven Rollins countered with 19 points, followed by Antonia Pittman (16 points) and Kenzie Whitehead (11 points).
McCutcheon, who remained undefeated against East Jackson as coach, said this was a quality win.
“This is one of the best teams that East Jackson has had since I’ve been here,” said McCutcheon, who coached the team from 2013-17 before returning as interim coach this year. “They’re off to an amazing start. So, I feel we beat a quality team that is well-coached.”
Jackson County built a 27-22 lead at the half and opened the third quarter with 12 straight points, including 3-pointers from Anderson and Harris, as the lead ballooned to 39-22.
“We knew that really we had to conquer that third quarter, because that has been something for us,” McCutcheon said.
East Jackson (8-8, 1-4 Region 8-AAA) didn’t score its first point of the third quarter until a free throw by Rollins at the 2:19 mark. But that ignited an 10-0 Eagle run to end the quarter to cut the Panther lead to 39-32.
East Jackson continued to work the lead down in the final quarter, pulling to within a basket, 50-48, when Whitehead scored on a lay-in off a steal. Thompson stopped the Eagles’ run by knocking down a short jumper with 2:24 left in the game. Jackson County then closed out the game by hitting 8 of its last 10 free throws.
McCutcheon said she believed her team’s experience was a factor down the stretch.
“While we are still young in many areas, we probably do have a little bit more floor experience in closer games … They’re a very young team, East Jackson is, and we do have a little bit more experience,” she said.
The coach noted that her team did not take a 3-point shot in the second half as it sought to protect the lead with higher percentage shots.
With her team having earned back-to-back wins, McCutcheon hopes the recent success will breed confidence.
“They’re showing improvement, and that’s what I want them to continue to see is that they’re a very good team,” she said. “They just have to believe in themselves and we have to be patient the process and make it all happen at the right time.”
Jackson County returns Saturday (Jan. 4) at 5 p.m. against non-region opponent Oconee County before a Tuesday (Jan. 7) home game against Jefferson at 6 p.m. East Jackson plays at Monroe Area Tuesday (Jan. 7) at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.