The Jackson County girls’ basketball team got into the region win column with a 32-22 win Friday (Dec. 18) at Clarke Central in a defensive battle.
The team had dropped its first two Region 8-AAAAA games.
“Our defense has been coming along for the last few games now,” coach Christi Thomas said. “They are learning what it means to play hard, be focused, and their IQ for the game is growing everyday.”
Kennedy Harris led Jackson County with nine points, followed by Hanna Mahoney (six points) and Mikenna Duffy (five points).
Jackson County returns to action Tuesday (Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.) at home against Prince Avenue.
