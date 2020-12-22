Jackson County fell to Prince Avenue 62-42 Tuesday (Dec. 22) at home to drop to 2-6 on the season.
The Panthers held their senior night ceremony, honoring Naomi Sims and Mikenna Duffy.
“We were missing a few people, but the man focus was to celebrate Naomi and Mikenna,” Jackson County coach Christi Thomas said. “Those two have played their hearts out the last four years for this program. Despite the score, we were blessed to be able to celebrate them.”
Jackson County returns to action Jan. 5 on the road against region opponent Loganville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.