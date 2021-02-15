In survive-and-advance mode, the Jackson County girls’ basketball team was unable to clear a first-round region-tournament hurdle that would have assured it a state tournament berth.
The No. 4-seeded Panthers were upset 36-33 in overtime Monday (Feb. 15) by No. 5 seed Clarke Central, ending their season at 9-12.
Mikenna Duffy led Jackson County with 11 points, and Kennedy Harris added 10 points. Harris attempted to send the game to a second overtime, but her 3-point try with time running out missed the mark and Clarke Central (6-14) hung on for the victory.
The Panthers entered the game having won five of their last seven contests.
Jackson County, which had been playing without injured post player Katie Hitt, suffered through a tough night offensively, however, going scoreless for the final 7:42 of the contest.
The foul line loomed large for Jackson County. The Panthers shot 7-of-18 from the free-throw line, including 3-of-12 over the course of the second half and overtime. They went 1-of-6 between the fourth quarter and overtime.
Jackson County had swept Clarke Central, 33-22 and 44-20, during the regular season, and ran out to an 8-2 lead in Monday’s game before it settled into a nip-and-tuck battle. The Panthers trailed for most of the first half after their initial lead.
Duffy tied the game 20-20 with a 3-pointer 16 seconds remaining in the second quarter, but a baseline jump shot from Ayanna Lonon with one second left put the Gladiators ahead 22-20 going into halftime.
Neither team took control in a third quarter that saw a combined eight points. The squads entered the fourth quarter tied 25-25.
Jackson County put together a 6-0 run in the middle of the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and layup from Harris and a free throw from Namoi Sims to take a 33-30 lead with 3:42 left in regulation. The Panthers, however, wouldn’t score again.
Clarke Central eventually tied the game with 43 seconds left after a free throw from Nakia Rucker.
The Gladiators then scored the only points in overtime with a short jump shot from London at the 1:59 mark and a free throw from Rucker with 1:05 remaining.
