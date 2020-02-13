Lindsey Fowler and Kassidy Gross scored two goals each as the Jackson County girls' soccer team beat Madison County 6-2 Tuesday (Feb. 11) in non-region play. The game was played at West Jackson Middle School.
Ivy Bell and Reagan Bewley added one goal each for the Panthers (2-0-1).
Coach Matt Maier said his team needed to improve its conversion rate. It took 38 shots and 21 corner kicks against Madison County but finished with six goals.
Jackson County returns to action Tuesday (Feb. 18) at 5:30 p.m. at Class AAAAAAA Collins Hill.
