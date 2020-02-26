Kennedy Habeeb scored four goals Tuesday (Feb. 25) to lead the Jackson County girls' soccer team to a 10-0 rout of Social Circle.
Kennedy Harris, Madison Placencia, Montgomery Garland, Lindsey Fowler, Kristen Wiley and Ivy Bell each added a goal as Jackson County improved to 4-0-1.
The Panthers return to action on the road at Oconee County Friday (Feb. 28) at 6 p.m.
