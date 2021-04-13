North Gwinnett brought a bigger and more athletic team to Jackson County High School, but the Lady Panthers were scrappy enough to keep the Bulldogs from leaving with a win.
Jackson County (6-6-1, 3-3-0 Region 8-AAAAA) earned a 2-2 draw against North Gwinnett by scoring a surprise goal at the 44th minute. A bad clearance kick by North Gwinnett’s keeper went straight to Serenity Castillo who was all alone in the box. Castillo quickly kicked the ball through the frame for an equalizer.
“I thought they sent off their basketball team when they got off the bus,” head coach Matt Maier said of the North Gwinnett team. “Did you see the height of those girls? They’re big, they’re fast and they’re strong. They’re a good team, a AAAAAAA school, on the basis of that large, they’re going to have athletic girls.
“We identified the players who were the biggest threats to us. We pretty much loaded our zones to those players to cut out their opportunities. In the second half, we started making smarter plays to force them to play more defense than offense.
North Gwinnett bookended the first half with goals. The Bulldogs scored their first goal 40 seconds into the game when a midfielder went on a great run down the sideline and found a teammate in the box for an open shot. They scored their last goal off a corner kick at the 40th minute.
Jackson County initially tied the game 1-1 at the 29th minute. Lindsey Fowler received the ball at the top of the box and juked a defender to create an open look at the goal. She drilled it through the frame into the side of the net. Fowler created numerous scoring chances late in the game to put the Panthers into position to win, but they couldn’t find the back of the net.
“Lindsey is like the Tasmanian devil,” Maier said. “She goes everywhere and it seems like she has unlimited energy. She’s got that messy, short-range quickness and it’s hard for players to keep up with her.
The Panthers travel to Walnut Grove Thursday (April 15, 5:30 p.m.) with a AAAAA state playoff spot likely on the line.
