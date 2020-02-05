Ivy Bell and Kennedy Habeeb scored three goals each Tuesday (Feb. 4) as the Jackson County girls' soccer team routed Banks County 10-0 in its season opener.
Karell Frias added two goals, Montgomery Garland and Reagan Bewley scored one goal each.
Jackson County returns to action Friday (Feb. 7) at 5:30 p.m. at Apalachee. The game was moved from Jackson County due to wet conditions from heavy rains Thursday (Feb. 6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.