The Jackson County girls’ soccer team will hit the pause button as a state tournament berth hangs in the balance.
The Panthers (6-6, 3-3 Region 8-AAAAA) are off for spring break and will return April 12 with a non-region game with East Jackson. Another non-region game with Dacula follows on April 13 before the team’s crucial region finale against Walnut Grove on April 15 on the road. That game will determine whether Jackson County is a No. 3 or 4 seed or out of the playoffs entirely.
An April 16 non-region game at Sprayberry will conclude the regular-season slate.
Jackson County coach Matt Maier hopes the downtime will help rejuvenate his team, which has lost three-straight games.
“I really hope so, for the sake of our girls and for the sake of the season,” Maier said. “Because I don’t want it to end on the 16th. I really don’t, and I’m hoping they don’t want it to end on the 16th either.”
In a game Jackson County girls’ soccer team needed to help solidify the No. 3 seed out of Region 8-AAAAA, the Panthers fell to 3-1 Thursday to visiting Loganville.
Jackson County (3-3) Walnut Grove (3-2) and Loganville (3-3) are in a three-game logjam for the third and fourth spots out of the region.
Jackson County, however, is not mathematically eliminated from earning the No. 3 seed. Should the final regular season standings some down to tiebreakers, Maier notes that his team is in good shape as far as goal differential. Its three region wins are all by four goals or more.
In Thursday’s loss, the teams stood deadlocked 1-1 after the first 40 minutes. Lindsey Fowler provided the Panthers’ score on a first-half corner kick. But Loganville broke the tie in the 66th minute, scoring on a roller from Savannah Sause to the bottom right of the frame.
Jackson County had an opportunity to equalize in the 77th minute when Kennedy Habeeb lofted a shot from outside the box toward the top of the frame. But the ball stuck the crossbar and Loganville scored moments later, putting the game out of reach.
“You’ve got to give credit to Loganville,” Maier said. “They played a really good game. They have a player at every single level, and we just didn’t deal with that very well today.”
Jackson County had won three straight region titles from 2017-2019 in 8-AAA — no region title was awarded in 2020 — but has faced a tough slate as new members of 8-AAAAA this spring.
“We’re used to being the big dog in the region, and now we’re just another one of the other teams that’s nobody’s scared of us now,” Maier said. “That doesn’t play into, I guess, what we were trying to do. So, we’re starting to learn the hard way that we’ve got to compete, not just for every game, but every minute of every game.
“These teams, they have enough talent where they will punish you for your mistakes, and we’re getting punished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.