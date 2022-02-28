Scoring was a chore in the first half, but the Lady Panthers had no problems finding the back of the net Friday (Feb. 25) against Johnson.
Jackson County defeated the Knights 5-0 in the Region 8-AAAAA opener. Kennedy Habeeb had a hat trick and one assist. Kassidy Gross scored once and assisted two others. Reagan Wooten scored the other goal and Kristen Wiley had an assist. Tamille Harper got the shutout as goalkeeper.
"It's soccer, sometimes we couldn't connect when we needed to," said head coach Matt Maier. "But we figured it out in the second half. I told the girls to be patient, we were doing a lot of good things, we were just a half-a-step slow.
"We were a little, maybe, anxious because it was our first region game of the year. Then we got back on track in the second half and scored five goals. That's more indicative of what we can do."
Jackson County (7-2, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAA) had plenty of opportunities to score in the first half, but was a step late or step early in some instances. Though Johnson's goalkeeper did make a few big saves near the net.
The Panthers finally scored early in the second half when a cross from near the corner found Habeeb alone in the box. She found a good spot between the keeper and three defenders to hit the back of the net, giving the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
Gross scored moments later off a corner kick which was first deflected by a Johnson defender. She found the ball mere inches from the goal.
Jackson County's third and fourth goals also came off set pieces. A free kick from 46 yards out found one Panther in the box, she kicked it to Habeeb who had a wide open shot to stretch the lead to 3-0. Later, a free kick from 29 yards away eventually found Wooten right in front of the goal to make it a 4-0 game.
Habeeb finished the game with a penalty kick to set the final score at 5-0.
Not to be outdone by the offense, but the Panthers also played light out on defense. Harper had numerous saves in the goal, while teammates Ava Borah, Rhiannon Lovejoy, Sara Sosebee and Madison Placencia kept Johnson's scoring opportunities to a minimum.
The Panthers now begin the most important stretch of the schedule, a seven-game romp through a tough Region 8-AAAAA. However, they should be prepared because of the tough non-conference schedule they faced.
"We've had some games where it hasn't been as competitive as I had hoped," Maier said. "But, that helped us get into a soccer form. We did have tough games against North Oconee and North Gwinnett, so that helped us with speed of play. We play West Forsyth on Tuesday and they're the reigning AAAAAAA Champions."
