It wasn’t 11 rounds of penalty kicks, but Jefferson managed to put its own dramatic twist on its rivalry with Jackson County.
Lanie McCarty scored the game-winning goal in the 79th minute to lift the Dragons (3-0) to a 3-2 win over the visiting Panthers Tuesday (Feb. 9). McCarty’s decisive score came just moments after Jackson County’s Kassidy Gross tied the game in the 78th minute.
The win comes after Jefferson lost to Jackson County in 2019 in a penalty kick shootout that went 11 rounds. But coach Molly McCarty, who called the victory a total team effort, said there was no revenge factor in Tuesday’s win.
“This is not about what happened in the past with us,” she said. “I had a lot of the alumni kind of reach out to the girls the last two days and be like ‘Don’t get caught up in the Jackson-Jefferson rivalry. Instead, play as a team. Be leaders with each other.”
McCarty praised the opposing Panthers’ performance.
“Wonderful play by Jackson County,” she said. “We knew they were going to go big ball. We knew how the play was going to go. I’ve enjoyed watching some of those seniors through the years because my daughter has played with them.
“Much respect to them for coming in and giving it all they’ve got.”
Lanie McCarty’s late goal came off a corner kick from Carter Drake. Coach McCarty said around 50 percent of her team’s goals this year have been generated from corner kicks.
“We practice corners all the time,” McCarty said, “because you can score a corner in a heartbeat, and it changes the whole game.”
Though her daughter scored the game-winner, McCarty said she’d have been ecstatic no matter who found the back of net.
“People ask me that all the time,” McCarty said. “When we’re on the soccer field, Lanie does not call me mom. We’re not known as mom and daughter … I’m her mom when I walk off the field. Right now, I’m her coach. It feels good, but I wouldn’t have cared if that had been anybody else. That was the game-winning goal.”
For a while, it looked like this installment of the series would produce little drama.
Jefferson led 2-0 early in the second half when Drake converted a penalty kick in the 43rd minute. The game’s first goal came much earlier as Savanna Jackson scored in the box in the opening five minutes.
The 2-0 lead held until Jackson County’s Kristin Wiley collected the ball in the box in the 54th minute and scored, cutting the lead to 2-1. Gross’s late equalizer came off a free kick from Lindsay Fowler.
But Jackson County didn’t celebrate long as McCarty put the final goal through moments later.
“I guess it’s just karma because two years ago, we beat them on PKs, went to 11,” Jackson County coach Matt Maier said. “Now, they beat us with 1:28 left go to in the game. So, it all evens out in the end. Next year, it will be our turn.”
Maier put the loss into perspective.
“I told the girls pregame — win, lose or draw — when we walk off his field, we will be a better team than when we walked on it,” he said. “I totally know that we are a better team coming off this field than we were. You’ve got to hand it to Jefferson, they did a lot things well today, and they stressed us, and really, that’s our first stressor that we’ve had this season.”
Both coaches expressed gratitude in playing each other after missing last year’s game due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The two schools are separated by just over a mile and boast two of the most successful girls’ soccer programs in the area.
“It’s just a great opportunity for the county itself, just for everybody to get together,” Maier said. “I know it’s Jackson County and Jefferson, and we all have our differences, but if we can come out and do it on the playing field, I think everybody wins.”
McCarty expressed a similar sentiment.
“I’m very thankful that we were able to come together as a community for this soccer game,” she said. “I know a lot of times we don’t always get the privilege of being able to play another Jackson County team. Matt and I have known each other for years, and it’s not about a rivalry per se as much as we’re two really good soccer teams. So why not play each other?”
Jefferson is off until Feb. 19 when it hosts Clarke Central. Jackson County hosts Dawson County Feb. 16.
