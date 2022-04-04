The Jackson County girls soccer program is no stranger to success. The team won three region championships in a row from 2017-to-2019, but the COVID cancelled year of 2020, and the jump from AAA to AAAA in 2021 disrupted the Lady Panthers' run of dominance in northeast Georgia.
After defeating Loganville 2-1 on Tuesday (Mar. 29) and Walnut Grove 3-0 on Thursday (Mar. 31), those two years are nothing but hiccups in the program's history. The Jackson County Panthers are Region 8-AAAAA Champions and will host a AAAAA State Playoff game next week.
"Last year we made the playoffs, playing against schools that were much bigger than us," said head coach Matt Maier. "It gave us an idea of what was coming and what we needed to do because coming from AAA, we didn't know what level of soccer needed to be played ion a consistent basis. We had to get our bearings that first season and we really put it together this season...
"I'm still tired from the Loganville game because it was so dramatic. Being able to score with 1:24 left to go in the game, to win it was incredible. It was an amazing week and the girls, you have to hand it to them because to come off an emotional win and then turn around two days later to see a game through like we did today is a real testament."
Jackson County's (13-5, 6-1 Region 8-AAAAA) historic week started with a dramatic win over Loganville. Kennedy Habeeb gave the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead in the first minute. Most of the match was contested with a 1-1 tie after Jackson County surrendered a neutralizer.
The Red Devils accepted a red card when a defender deflected a shot on goal with her hand. She was ejected and the Lady Panthers were rewarded a penalty kick, but they missed the shot keeping the score 1-1. However, with Loganville fielding only 10 players, the Panthers capitalized in the 79th minute when Reagan Wooten found the back of the night. Jackson County won 2-1 thanks to the shot.
The victory put Jackson County in first place in the region standings and gave it a chance to win the championship in front of the home crowd, something the Panthers had never done during this successful six-year run.
The Lady Panthers left little doubt of the outcome. They scored in the 5th minute after a fantastic cross from the left side of the goal found an attacker all alone on the right side.
In the 18th minute, Wooten had a strike deflect off the crossbar and into the hands of the keeper. She was unable to keep hold of the ball and it fell behind her into the goal, extending Jackson County's lead to 2-0. Ava Borah gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead when she got into the box and poked the ball in under the keeper. Jackson County led 3-0 at halftime and defended that lead through the 80th minute.
"Scoring early, no matter when you're playing, that first goal is a big one," Maier said. "Not only is it a confidence booster for yourself, but it's also a letdown for the other team. We got that first early one, that was really nice. And then we had three in the first 25 minutes. I don't want to say we coasted, but we did what we had to do to win."
Jackson County is off this week for spring break. The next time the Lady Panthers play will be next week in the AAAAA State Playoffs, they host Chapel Hill from Region 6-AAAAA in the first round. This will be Jackson County's first home playoff game in the new Panther Stadium.
