The Jackson County girls' soccer team faced a 40-minute delay in starting its first-round state playoff game, but managed to make up for lost time.
The Panthers (14-5) piled seven first-half goals on visiting Chapel Hill — whose bus arrived late to the contest — in a 9-0 win Tuesday (April 12) in the opening round of the state tournament.
“Coming out on a playoff game, off of spring break, we only had one practice, I was kind of concerned about our energy level and our intensity level, but the girls really rose up to the occasion and decided that, yeah, they wanted to play today,” Jackson County coach Matt Maier said.
Jackson County will face Starr’s Mill, who defeated Dutchtown, at home on Monday (April 18) in Round 2.
Kristen Wiley scored three goals and Kennedy Habeeb added two on a night when six different Panthers found the back of the net. The second half was shortened to 20 minutes due to the seven-goal deficit.
Wiley scored in the third minute of the contest after taking a long ball from keeper Avery Wortel and scoring outside the 18.’
But the bulk of the Panthers’ scoring came during the final 25 minutes of the first half with a flurry of goals. Habeeb found the back of the net twice during that span, while Wiley added two more goals to complete her hat trick. Valentina Henriquez also scored, connecting on a shot well outside the 18’, while Madison Placencia closed the first-half scoring, heading in a well-placed ball from Wiley on a corner kick.
In the second half, Kassidy Gross pushed the lead to 8-0 with a goal in the 51st minute, dribbling through the box, eluding a sliding goalie and finishing at the net. Karelly Frias accounted for the final goal of the night, taking a pass from Reagan Wooten near the top of the 18’ and launching the ball into the net.
The lopsided victory allowed Maier to play his entire roster.
“As we start moving further along in the playoffs, as the games get closer, my bench is going to get shorter and shorter,” he said. “So, to give a lot of girls a lot of playoff experience, it’s going to help them, not only if I need them down the road because we did pick up a couple of knocks (injuries), but also in the future for next year and the year after that.”
Up next for the Panthers is a 9-9-1 Starr’s Mill team that is much better than its .500 record might indicate, according to Maier.
“They took McIntosh, which is the No. 2 team, they went to overtime and they’ve got some other results against some other top teams, especially 6-A and 7-A … It is an absolutely misleading record,” Maier said.
