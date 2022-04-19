Jackson County coach Matt Maier had a feeling about his team’s second-round state playoff matchup with Starr’s Mill. Turns out, his intuition was correct.
“I was talking to (athletic director Brad) Hayes and he asked me before, ‘What’s your take on the game?’ and I go, ‘It’s a one-goal game either way. A one goal game either way,’” Maier said.
Fortunately for Maier, his Panthers supplied the lone goal. Kennedy Habeeb scored at the net in the 59th minute to lift Jackson County (15-5) to a 1-0 win Monday (April 18) over visiting Starr’s Mill and into the Eight Eight of the Class AAAAA girls’ state soccer tournament.
“It’s just being at the right spot at the right time, and we put it in and we get to move on to the next round, which is fantastic,” Maier said.
Jackson County will face Decatur at home — where it is undefeated this season — on April 25. This will be the Panthers’ first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2018. Jackson County has never reached a Final Four.
“Super excited,” Panther senior goal keeper Avery Wortel said. “Let’s get it. Let’s make school history.”
Jackson County’s play in the midfield was one of the key factors in Monday’s win, according to Maier.
“Really, our midfield played fantastic,” he said. “That’s what we saw on film is that they like to build through the midfield, and we just said if we can cut off their midfield and the passing, then we’ve got a really good shot at winning and we did.”
Meanwhile, Panthers have not allowed a goal in the playoffs and have notched three-straight shutouts dating back the regular-season finale. Maier praised Wortel for another clean sheet.
“People will argue, but Avery Wortel, in my opinion, is the best goalie in the state,” Maier said. “She absolutely is the best goalie in the state. And you saw she had to make a couple of good saves here at the end. But for her, she plays her best when the lights are the brightest.”
Meanwhile, Wortel credited her backline.
“I love my defense,” she said. “I love them to death. I am going to miss them so much next year because they’re so amazing and work so hard.”
Jackson County now moves on to the next round of the state tournament riding a seven-game winning streak.
“It’s fantastic to see,” Maier said. “The girls are really playing well. They’re really buying into what we’re telling them. They’re playing the game the right way and the way that we need to play that plays to our strengths, and it shows on the scoreboard.”
This Panthers' quarterfinals appearance is another highlight for a program that won region title and has 15 wins this spring. Maier pointed to the growth of the game within the county, noting the success of all four high schools’ soccer programs.
“It’s a credit to the county with what Molly (McCarty) is doing over there at Jefferson and what’s going on at Commerce, and East Jackson was a two-seed (in the state tournament),” Maier said. “So, there’s a lot of good soccer players, and to be able to divide it up basically amongst the four schools and still come out with one and two seeds, that says a lot about what the girls do here and the support that we have.”
