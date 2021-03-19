ATHENS — The scoring opportunities were there. It was just a matter of time before the goals followed.
After putting seven shots on frame in the first half, the Jackson County girls’ soccer team broke through with a goal in the 37th minute and posted three more scores in the second half to earn a convincing 4-0 win over Clarke Central Friday (March 19) at Billy Henderson Stadium.
“The first half, we had a lot of chances,” Panther coach Matt Maier said. “It was just that we were about a half of an inch off, whether it was a pass that was just a little bit off, or a touch a little bit off or trying to strike a shot that was a little bit off. I said ‘Just keep doing it. All that stuff eventually evens out’ and it did. We were able to put together some good goals in the second half.”
Kennedy Harris finished with two goals, while Serenity Castillo and Kennedy Habeeb also found the back of the net as Jackson County (6-3, 3-1 Region 8-AAAAA) eared its third consecutive region win.
Serenity Castillo provided the Panthers’ first goal, collecting the ball outside the 18 and racing toward the goal box, where she eluded the keeper who’d been drawn out of the net and scored with approximately three minutes left before halftime.
Harris recorded the first of her two goals early in the first half when she scored off a rebound from a shot on goal from Habeeb that bounded off the keeper’s hands. Harris buried the shot from close range, putting the Panthers up 2-0 in the 46th minute.
Habeeb followed with a goal in the 54th minute, striking a ball at the top of the 18 that was then mishandled by the keeper, giving the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
Harris provided the final score of the night, sticking a ball inside the right post from inside the box in the 56th minute.
Meanwhile, keeper Avery Wortel and the Panther backline recorded the shutout, Jackson County’s second in three games. The Panthers have allowed just one goal during that span.
“The defense is doing a really good job,” Maier said. “You’ve got Rhiannon (Lovejoy) and Madison (Placencia) and Ava (Borah) as our back three, and they do a fantastic job. You’ve got a lot of speed there, a lot of physicality, and they communicate really well together.”
Maier added that Borah is a freshman, while Lovejoy and Placencia are sophomores.
“So, I’ve got a back three for a long time,” Maier said.
The coach also called junior keeper Avery Wortel “a field general back there.”
The victory marks the team’s third-straight win since a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Greenbrier in PKs.
Jackson County moves on to a Tuesday (March 23, 5:30 p.m.) Region 8-AAAAA home game with Class AAAAA No. 6-ranked Eastside.
“Now, we’ve got another tough one coming up on Tuesday, which is Eastside,” Maier said. “The things that I was looking at, preseason, was the two teams that we needed to really beat to be able to win region would be Greenbrier and Eastside.
“We didn’t quite get it done against Greenbrier, but now we’ve got another shot against Eastside.”
