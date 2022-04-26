Jackson County bowed out of the state tournament in the Elite Eight, but not without a valiant second-half attempt to keep its season alive.
Facing a 3-0 deficit with only 22 minutes remaining, the Panthers rallied behind two goals from Kennedy Habeeb but couldn’t force overtime in the Class AAAAA girls’ soccer quarterfinals in a 3-2 home loss to Decatur Monday (April 25).
“Like I told the girls, we could have packed it in, and it could have been a 5-0, 6-0 game, right?” Panther coach Matt Maier said. “But we fought, fought and fought. Shoot, the last 22 minutes of the game, we made it really freaking interesting.”
Jackson County, which was seeking its first Final Four appearance in program history, finished its season at 15-6.
Habeeb got the Panthers on the board in the 58th minute by sending a free kick from 30 yards out into the frame over the keeper’s head. The junior later went on a deep run into the box and slid the ball in from the left side into the frame to pull the Panthers within a goal of the Bulldogs.
Jackson County had a few opportunities late as it tried to save its season. But Habeeb missed a header opportunity near the net in the 79th minute, and the Panthers were unable to convert on a pair of corner kicks in the 80th minute as Decatur held on.
Prior to the latter portion of the second half, Bulldogs had seemingly built a comfortable lead with a pair of first-half goals from Maddie McElroy and a blast from Sam Manasso from the right side of the box early in the second half, putting Decatur up by three scores.
“It’s a shame we dug ourselves into a big hole, but lessons learned,” Maier said.
Despite the loss, Maier said his team accomplished multiple goals that it established early in the year, including a region championship.
“Really, the next goal was trying to be the first team to make it to the Final Four, Unfortunately, we didn’t get it,” said Maier, who added that an Elite Eight appearance in a tough Class AAAAA was an accomplishment in itself.
The coach said his team enjoyed a “fantastic season.”
“It was a great group of girls,” Maier said. “They just got along. They love each other, they care for each other, they played for each other and it showed on the field. For us to be able to do what we did this season, it was just really remarkable.”
Jackson County, which will move up to Class AAAAAA next year, must replace departing seniors Avery Wortel and Kassidy Gross in 2023, but will return the remainder of its roster — that includes the entire backline and midfield — from a region championship and quarterfinals squad. Maier also pointed to 16 players rising out of the middle school program that will bolster the program’s roster.
“I’m pretty much anticipating that we’re going to have a better team coming in next season than we did this season,” Maier said.
