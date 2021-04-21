The Jackson County girls’ soccer team rode some late-season momentum into the playoffs and nearly rode that wave on into the second round.
The Panthers lost in the narrowest of fashion to Class AAAAA No. 6-ranked Chamblee Tuesday (April 20) on the road, falling 5-4 in PKs in a 2-1 loss in the first round of the state playoffs.
“The girls played their tails off,” Jackson County coach Matt Maier said. “They gave me everything they had and reached down and gave some more. I know they are disappointed in the result. I am very proud of their effort and they should be too.”
Delany Weatherly provided the Panthers’ lone score in regulation, scoring off a Lindsey Fowler corner kick in the 68th minute. Chamblee equalized in the 73rd minute. After neither team scored the rest of the way in regulation or in two overtime periods, the squads moved to penalty kicks, were Jackson County came up just short.
Kennedy Habeeb, Kelsey O'Connor, Kristen Wiley and Weatherly each scored during the penalty shootout. Fowler was not in the penalty kick rotation as she exited the game with 1:30 left in the second overtime with leg cramps. By GHSA rule, since she was not on the field at the conclusion of the second overtime, she was not allowed to participate in the first five PKs. Fowler would have been able to join the rotation had the penalty shootout gone to six PKs.
Jackson County ended its first season in Class AAAAA at 8-7-1.
“It was a rollercoaster ride for sure,” Maier said. “We really grew together as a team as the season progressed and were playing our best soccer when we needed to. It's just unfortunate to end the way it did.”
Jackson County moves into next year returning its goal keeper, starting backline and midfield but will have to replace a combined 30 goals and 26 assists at forward due to graduation. That’s a major chunk of the Panthers production considering that the team finished with 54 goals and 43 assists on the year.
“I will be looking to existing players and raising eighth graders to help fill that void,” Maier said.
