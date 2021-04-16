The Jackson County girls’ soccer team did not keep its coach in suspense.
Needing to win to stay eligible for the postseason, the Panthers got two goals from Kennedy Habeeb in the first nine minutes and cruised to a 5-0 region victory at Walnut Grove Thursday (April 15) in their regular-season finale.
“This is a win or go home game, and so to be able to put up five (goals) in a win or go home game on the road in region, that says something about the team and the girls and where we’ve come from,” coach Matt Maier said.
Paired with a Loganville loss to Greenbrier, Jackson County (8-6-1, 4-3 Region 8-AAAAA) clinched no worse than a No. 4 seed out of Region 8-AAAAA for the state playoffs. The Panthers can finish as high as No. 3 if Clarke Central loses at Greenbrier Friday (April 16). The Class AAAAA girls’ playoffs begin Tuesday.
Habeeb scored off an assist from Lindsey Fowler in the fourth minute and then headed the ball in during the ninth minute to give Jackson County a quick 2-0 lead.
Maier appreciated the speedy start.
“It was huge for us, especially the way things have been going in this region,” he said. “You’ve got teams beating other teams that shouldn’t win, close games, penalty kicks. We’ve had three games that go to penalty kicks, another game that goes to overtime. It’s been a really weird season.”
The Panthers attacked again in the 21st minute which ended with Kristin Wiley punching the ball in at the net to increase the lead to 3-0. Jackson County took that lead into the half.
“I was telling coaches and trying to tell the girls on the bench that the worse lead to have in sports is a 2-0 lead because all they have to do is score one goal and now they’ve got momentum, and we’re kind of down, so when you get that third goal, then that kind of tells that other team that, ‘Yeah, maybe you just don’t have much of a chance,’” Maier said.
The Panthers picked up their fourth goal early in the second half (44th minute) after Habeeb unleashed a shot from the top of the 18-yard box that bounded off the Walnut Grove keeper’s hands and Fowler scored off a rebound.
Kennedy Harris finished off an attack in the 79th minute for Jackson County’s final goal.
The Panthers were coming off a 3-0 win Tuesday (April 13) at Dacula, the 2019 Class AAAAAA state champion, following a 2-2 tie with 2019 Class AAAAAAA state champion North Gwinnett the previous day. Tuesday’s win ended a four-game winless streak and gave the team a jolt heading into Thursday’s crucial contest. Jackson County hadn’t won since a 4-0 victory over Clarke Central on March 19, having suffered three losses and a tie since then.
“I told the girls after that game that I almost forgot what it felt like to win,” said Maier, who spent his entire spring break breaking down film to assess his team. “It had been so long since we had won. You throw in spring break and a tie, and it was like ‘finally.’”
Jackson County will face either Region 5-AAAAA No. 1 seed St. Pius X or No. 2 seed Chamblee on the road in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday.
