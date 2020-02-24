The Jackson County girls’ soccer team is off to a 3-0-1 start and could really begin to get on a roll now with its lineup coming into form.
The Panthers blitzed Prince Avenue 9-0 Friday (Feb. 21) in a game played at West Jackson Middle School. Several players from the three-time defending Region 8-AAA champions have missed time recently due to illness.
“We are just starting to play as a team,” Jackson County coach Matt Maier said. “We have had so many players miss time due to illness that playing with continuity has been very difficult.”
Maier added that he hopes the worst of the varying illnesses are over, “and we can start getting a better feel for each other.”
In the rout of Prince Avenue, Kennedy Habeeb and Kennedy Harris each scored two goals. Lindsey Fowler, Reagan Bewley, Montgomery Garland, Karelly Frias and Lily Johnson scored one goal each.
Jackson County played Social Circle on the road Tuesday (Feb. 25), but results weren’t available at press time.
The Panthers return to action against Oconee County Friday (Feb. 28) on the road as they try to end a losing streak against Oconee County public school teams. Jackson County is 0-4 against Oconee County and 0-3 against North Oconee since the start of the 2016 season.
