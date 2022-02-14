Lilly Chavis took down Mia Bernacki (Effingham County) 12 seconds into the third period of their GHSA State Finals bout to take a 6-4 lead. All she needed to do is not give up control of the match and she would accomplish a three-year dream and the dream of every wrestler who competes at the high school level.
Chavis allowed an escape with 75 seconds left on the clock, but never allowed Bernacki to take her down as the seconds ticked away.
Finally, the clock reached 0:00, Chavis led 6-5 and reality set in for the junior; Lilly Chavis won the GHSA State Championship in the 197-pound weight class. It's the first of her career after qualifying for state as a freshman and placing 4th as a sophomore. And it's the first for a female wrestler in the rich history of the Jackson County program.
"I'm super proud of her," said girls head coach Melissa Krause. "Because she started as a freshman and hadn't wrestled any time before that. She came out her freshman year as something to try out new... I just remember her and another girl were just lit on fire wanting to be on that podium the next year.
"She's just been working incredibly hard. She's done amazing things to get into that position to win that state championship. This is something that is very well deserved for her for all her hard work and determination that she's put in over the last three years."
Chavis was dominant all year, finishing with a 19-1 record. Four of her wins came in the State Tournament. She won her first two bouts by first period pinfall over Kaylee Nicholson (Osborne) and Rosali Oshodi (Hiram). Chavis wrestled Jazmin Torres (Chestatee) in a competitive match into third period, but she ultimately pinned Torres to advance to the finals.
In the finals, Chavis defeated Bernacki in a back-and-forth match, however she never allowed Bernacki to take the lead in points. Her take down early in the third period broke a 4-4 tie and Chavis held on to win 6-5.
"It was a tough matchup," Krause said. "She won on points and it was a close match. We knew some things going in on what this girl was going to go for, but that actually benefited us and benefited Lilly and put her in a position to do the things that Lilly does best.
"She capitalized on that and was able to just get those points and hold it off until the very end. It was a very exciting moment."
Krause reflected on the career Chavis has had to this point. Her overall record after winning the state title is 36-12 and she's wrestled in the state tournament every year she's competed. In that time, Krause has noticed tremendous growth from the junior
"Her confidence has grown leaps and bounds since her freshman year," she said. "Coach Powers and Coach Baxter and I were all talking about before she went out for her finals match. You could tell she was calm, she was smiling and having fun. You could tell she was really excited for this moment. She was definitrely ready for it mentally as well as physically."
RAVEN COOK FINISHES 3RD
Chavis wasn't the only Lady Panther to place at state, she wasn't even the only one to finish the tournament with a victory. Raven Cook (142-lb.) placed 3rd and overcame a loss to Genevieve An (Kennesaw Mountain) in the semifinals.
Cook started the tournament with pinfall wins over MaCayla Moody (Northside) and Linda Tercero (Gilmer), both in the second period. Her loss to An relegated her to the consolation bracket, but she bounced back by pinning Kelsea Whitacker (Colquitt County) with four seconds left in the match.
Cook finished the tournament by pinning Te'Yarah Lett (Monroe Area) midway through the first period to claim 3rd place in her weight class.
"Raven is a fantastic wrestler," Krause said. "She has placed 3rd every year since her freshman year. Those middle weights are just really tough. She works incredibly hard as well. That girl has also grown, not only as a wrestler but also as a person in her confidence.
"She had some tough matches this year. Again, she lost in the semifinals which is frustrating for her, but a 3rd place finish is nothing to sneeze at. That is an incredible feat. I'm very proud of her as well and very excited for her senior year next year."
Powers said Cook has been leading the charge in the Jackson County wrestling program since her freshman year.
IMPACT ON GIRLS' WRESTLING AT JACKSON COUNTY
Krause and Powers both hope Chavis's and Cook's success will inspire more girls at Jackson County to try out for the wrestling team. The program itself has grown tremendously in the few years it's been around. Cook was the first state placer in 2020, and now the program has a state champion in Chavis to advertise to girls interested in joining.
Despite the success, the team still doesn't field a wrestler at every weight class. The GHSA has 10 weight classes for girls' wrestling.
"We're really hoping to grow the sport," Krause said. "It's really an important sport, I believe, for girls. To see these girls grow into amazing young women and learning to be confident in themselves is the most important part in all of this.
"I would love to see more and more girls come out for this sport and see and watch them grow in those same ways."
Powers, the steward of wrestling at Jackson County, has nothing but optimism for the girls' wrestling program following Chavis's and Cook's success in Macon.
"Our girls' program is going in a great direction," Powers said. "I'm proud of both of those young ladies and everything they've done to not only promote themselves but to also promote the sport and what we're trying to do at the school.
"I'm extremely happy for both of those young ladies. Anytime you can place at the state tournament, it's really special."
