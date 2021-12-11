Lily Chavis’s (225-lb.) and Raven Cook’s (152-lb.) 1st place finishes Saturday (Dec. 11) led the Jackson County girls’ wrestling squad to a 3rd place finish overall at its marquee event, the Lady Panther Invitational.
The Panthers finished behind only Carrollton and Greenbrier, and bested 11 other schools. Roxy Bennett (122-lb.) bolstered Jackson County’s day with a 2nd place finish. Andley Herrin (132-lb.) and Aubrey Sutton (122-lb.) both finished 4th and Annastasia Skoda (142-lb.) finished 5th.
“The girls did really well,” said head coach Melissa Krause. “I think they’re coming along, learning how to adjust during the match and go with what they know and trusting their instincts. They just keep improving every day in practice and they’re showing out better and better in tournaments. I’m really proud of them.”
Cook competed in a round-robin tournament for the 152-pound championship and won all five of her matches. Four of her matches ended in a first-round pinfall. She started the day by pinning Bailey Shockley (Carrollton) in just 26 seconds. Cook then pinned Harley Kate Smith (East Jackson) in one minute and 28 seconds.
Cook’s most competitive match was against Arieanna Bacon (Greenbrier) in round three. That match went the full three rounds, but Cook prevailed 5-0. Her dau ended with a 54-second pinfall against Leia Bossie (Alexander) and a 26-second pinfall against Marijose Ruelas (Johnson).
“The girl from Greenbrier gave her a run for her money,” Krause said. “I trust Raven to know how to handle it and he did a very good job coming out on top and taking 1st place.”
Chavis won all three of her matches in different ways. She pinned Kennedy Baughcum (Franklin County) in 100 seconds before winning a 7-6 decision against Lily Buckelew (Alexander) Chavis finished the day by defeating defending state champion Amariah Marenco by disqualification after building an 8-2 lead in the third period.
“That was quite a feat,” she said of Chavis beating a state champion. “There was a little bit of drama but she was winning by points.”
Bennett went undefeated until her last match of the day, settling for a 2nd place finish in the 122-pound class. She pinned Elizabeth Hollett (East Jackson)in 40 seconds; Kira Ramsdell (Alexander) in 21 seconds; and Bella Moore(Carrollton) in 37 seconds. Meta Xayabouth-Jones (Alexander) defeated Bennett by pinfall in the second period for the 122-pound championship.
Sutton competed on the other end of the 122-pound bracket and lost to Xayabouth-Jones in the semifinals. Sutton pinned Sarita Earwood (Peachtree Ridge) in the second round, and Lorena Valdez (Greenbrier) late in the first round to advance to the quarterfinals.
In the consolation semifinals, Sutton pinned Earwood again in the first round to advance to the 3rd place match. She wrestled Valdez again but was pinned in the first round. Sutton settled for 4th place.
Herrin started the tournament by pinning Gracie Borders (Greenbrier) in 33 seconds; and Makenzie Long-Rice in 94 seconds. She suffered her first loss in the semifinals by pinfall against Maggie Dudley (Carrollton). She bounced back by beating Liz Martinez (Greenbrier) in the consolation semifinals, but she lost to Julia Zanatta (Greenbrier) in the 3rd place match.
Jackson County’s next outing is Saturday (Dec. 18) at Pickens County. Its last outing before Christmas break is Monday (Dec. 20) at Woodward Academy.
“It’s going to be a busy month for the girls, but I think it’ll be a productive month,” she said. “Every day they’re improving, learning and getting better and better. I look forward to the next few tournaments to get these girls ready for state competition.”
