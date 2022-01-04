The Jackson County girls' wrestling squad finished 6th among 18 teams at the Queen of the County tournament hosted by Harris County on Friday (Dec. 31)
Lilly Chavis (197-lb.) led the team with a 3rd place finish with three wins coming by pin fall, each of them ending in the first period. Her first win was a 1:54 victory over Kaylee Nicholson (Osborn) in the quarterfinals, but she suffered a 2-0 decision loss to Beyonce McColumm (Northside Warner-Robbins) in the semifinals.
Chavis recovered to pin Kayla Mack (New Manchester) in 62 seconds in the consolation semifinals. She finished the tournament by pinning Lyric Farley (Carrollton) in 46 seconds to claim 3rd place.
Roxanne Bennett (122-lb.) finished 4th, suffering losses in the semifinals and consolation finals. She started the day by pinning Essence George (New Manchester), but she fell to the consolation bracket with a pinfall loss to Betty Cherry (East Coweta).
Bennett bounced back with a 51-second pinfall win over Isabella Moore (Carrollton) in the consolation semifinals. However, Aicha Hill (Jordan) denied her of 3rd place place with a pin in the consolation finals.
Annastasia Skoda (142-lb.) also finished 4th and she needed to win three matches to reach the consolation finals. She started the tournament by pinning Isabella Reyes (Osborn) in 72 seconds. Skoda lost to Samantha Camp (Carrollton) in the quarterfinals and was sent to the consolation bracket.
She defeated Paulayjha Coley (Northside Warner-Robbins) by pinfall in 55 seconds to advance to the consolation semifinals. There she defeated Izzabella Diez (Central) by pinfall. Skoda met Camp once again in the 3rd place match, but she lost by pinfall.
Jackson County returns to the mat on February 4 for the state sectionals at Troup County with hopes of advancing multiple wrestlers to the AAAAA State Tournament in Macon the following week.
