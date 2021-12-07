The Jackson County girls’ wrestling team sent just six competitors to the Warrior Classic at North Atlanta High School, but that was more than enough to return home with a team championship.
Ansley Herrin (132-lb.), Raven Cook (142-lb.) and Lilly Chavis (225-lb.) finished 1st in their respective weight classes. Each girl won their championship bout by pinfall. Chavis had to beat teammate Annabelle Faubion in the finals. Faubion settled for 2nd place, as did Aubrey Sutton (122-lb.). Roxanne Bennett (122-lb.) rounded out the Panthers’ fine day with a win in the consolation finals to claim 3rd place.
Jackson County scored 125.5 points, building an 18.5-point cushion between it and Osborne in 2nd place. Making the Panthers’ victory even more impressive is the fact that Osborne brought 17 wrestlers to North Atlanta, almost tripling Jackson County’s roster.
Herrin won each of her three bouts by pinfall and only one of those matches left the first round. She pinned Justice Young (Osborne) in the second round of their quarterfinal match. Herrin went on to pin Christy Nguyen (Norcross) in 43 seconds in the semifinals; and Dayra Martines (Campbell) in 1:45 in the finals.
Cook’s tournament started with a pinfall win over Breshyia Farley (Putnam County) seconds before the end of the first round. She defeated Nora Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County) by technical fall 15-0 in the third round. Cook won 1st place by pinning Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County) midway through the second round.
Chavis had a bye in the quarterfinals and won her only two matches by pinfall. She defeated Rhiyonna Johnson (Putnam County) in just 68 seconds before defeating her teammate Faubion for 1st place. Faubion also had a bye in the quarterfinals and she advanced to the finals via forfeit.
Sutton went 2-1 with both wins coming by pinfall. She defeated Bianca Nielsen (East Coweta) late in the third round of their quarterfinal match. She then pinned Elizabeth Lynch (North Cobb) with nine seconds left in the first round in their semifinal encounter. Sutton lost to Betty Cherry (East Coweta) by pinfall in the 1st place match.
Bennett also lost to Cherry. Her match against Cherry took place in the semifinals, Bennett lost by pinfall in the first round. Bennett’s day started with a 20-second pinfall win over Amber Winslette (Putnam County). She recovered from her loss with first-round pinfall wins over Nielsen and Sarah Baban (Osborne). Bennett earned a 3rd place finish by beating Baban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.