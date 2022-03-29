The Jackson County golf teams competed in the County Championship Tournaments last week at the Double Oaks Golf Course in Commerce.
The boys' squad finished 2nd among the four county schools with 186 points. Jackson Taylor and Caden Alford led the Panthers with 45 points each. Isaiah Maxey shot a 47 and Trevor Stover shot a 49.
The Lady Panthers brought a 3rd place finish back to Hoschton by shooting a 104. Anna Holley was Jackson County's leading scorer with a 48, Kendall Petropoulos shot a 56.
