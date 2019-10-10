The signs were there early on that Ashley (Hines) Reynolds would have a future in cheerleading.
The daughter of a football coach (Robin Hines, who went on to become Jackson County's principal), there were pictures of her cheering on the Westover High School sidelines at age 3. Reynolds laughs and remembers being actually “kicked out” during a tournament once because, being a child, she wasn’t academically eligible to be a cheerleader.
The drive to cheer never left Reynolds, though. She went on to become a four-time letter winner as a cheerleader for Jackson County and win the state’s Cheerleader of the Year award in 2006 at the state competition meet. Reynolds is set to be inducted into the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 26, along with John Boone, Ramey Bowles, Clarke Rainwater, Wesley Wheeler, Phil Thurmond and the 2008 Jackson County wrestling team
“It’s obviously an honor,” she said of her hall of fame selection. “I was a little surprised, but it’s just a really awesome experience to get to represent the school that I love. Just that my peers and others would think enough of what I did in the cheerleading world to give me that honor, it was pretty neat.”
Reynolds grew up playing rec league sports in addition to cheering, but focused her energy on cheerleading when she reached high school.
Reynolds, who served as a base, was part of both Jackson County’s spirit and competitive cheerleading teams and also competed on an all-star cheerleading team (the equivalent of travel ball or AAU ball for cheerleading). Since weightlifting was such a major component of her cheerleading training, Reynolds was also member of Jackson County’s competitive lifting team, one of few girls to do so. She won a girls’ individual area competition as a senior.
Some of her fondest memories of cheerleading came as a spirit cheerleader, helping to lead the prep rallies and energize the crowd at football games.
“It was just always a good time,” Reynolds said.
But the most memorable moment of her cheerleading career came in 2006 with her Cheerleader of the Year honor. She remembered the moment in Columbus at the state meet when it was announced.
“It was just totally unexpected,” Reynolds said. “I for sure thought that some of these girls that I admired — their talent was amazing and they come from much bigger, more successful programs — so for them to call my name was really kind of surreal.”
Reynolds went on to cheer for the University of Georgia. She served as a team captain her senior year as Georgia’s competition squad finished third nationally. Reynolds is now a campus minister for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at UGA, having served in that role for four years. She’s also an assistant cheerleading coach at Georgia.
Reynolds said she looks forward to returning to Jackson County Comprehensive High School for the induction ceremony.
“I think it’s been probably a decade since I’ve been back — on campus, that is …,” she said. “I’m excited to see just the school and to see some of the old faces that I haven’t seen in a long time and reminisce and celebrate where athletics are headed.”
The hall of fame banquet and induction ceremony will be held Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Panther Indoor Stadium.
This story is part of a series of profiles on the 2019 Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame class.
