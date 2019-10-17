Phil Thurmond, no doubt, built Jackson County wrestling into a winner in his 13 years on the job. His 171-61-1 record and 73.3 winning percentage certainly attest to that. But Thurmond held a certain standard for his wrestlers that extended beyond skill on the mat.
“At my organizational meeting each year, my quote was always, 'I’d rather have young men that were academically sound, well-rounded and know how to behave than a great wrestler,'” Thurmond said.
Sticking to those ideals, Thurmond coached six individual state champions and 16 area champions and presided over two teams that went undefeated during a 13-year run at Jackson County.
He’ll be honored on Oct. 26 with his induction in to the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame. Thurmond will join John Boone, Ramey Bowles, Wesley Wheeler, Clarke Rainwater, Ashley Hines Reynolds and the 2008 Jackson County wrestling team.
“I was very excited,” Thurmond said. “It was a great privilege to be part of that elite group of people.”
Thurmond, a 1977 Jefferson High School graduate, wrestled two years at the school under legendary coach Jack Keen before a weightlifting injury cut his career short. But those two seasons of wrestling left an impact that shaped his professional career.
“It was my favorite sport in high school … It made a great impact on me in high school, and so I decided I wanted to carry that forward to the next generation,” he said.
After attending Gainesville College and the University of Georgia, Thurmond became a P.E. teacher and coach. He spent 32 years teaching at South Jackson Elementary School, during which he served his 13-year stint as Jackson County's wrestling coach. Thurmond also coached football for five years as an assistant and track and field for three years.
Thurmond drew upon the early end to his own wrestling career as motivation for his wrestling coaching career.
“I just wanted to be able to help other boys to reach the goal that I was not able to do,” he said.
After taking over the wrestling program in 1991, he led Jackson County to undefeated seasons in 1995-96 and 1998-99. The 1995-96 team went 16-0, while the 1998-99 team won the area title and went 20-0. That mark is still a school record.
“It was unbelievably good,” Thurmond said of the undefeated season. “I was very pleased with the performance of the boys, and I couldn’t have done it without my assistant coaches, of course.”
For his efforts, Thurmond was selected as the GACA Coach of the Year in the area for Class AAA.
Despite the success of his two undefeated teams, Thurmond said no one team in his tenure stands out more than another.
“All of them had special parts about the season that are very memorable,” Thurmond said. “My memories are really strong on those 13 years.”
The program also grew under his tenure as the middle school program and the Panther Invitational Tournament both started. Thurmond remembers how the tournament came about.
“The boys kept saying, ‘Coach, why don’t we have our own tournament?’” Thurmond said. “Then they got their parents involved.”
The Panther Invitational Tournament, which began in 1994, remains to this day.
Thurmond praised the efforts of the parents in the program for helping make the tournament – now an early-season staple for many teams in north Georgia — a reality.
“They were instrumental in helping us get that started,” Thurmond said. “Had it not been for the parents, it could not have been done. They were great … Parents are the backbone of a program.”
He lauded the support not only from parents, but from booster club members and the school administration, as well, in his 13 years with the program. He also praised his assistant coaches for their contributions.
During his run, Thurmond welcomed anyone who wanted to wrestle as long as they met his criteria concerning academics and behavior. Aside from very rare instances of discipline or grade problems, Thurmond never cut a wrestler from any of his teams.
“I tried to treat every wrestler as I would want my sons to be treated,” Thurmond said. “I gave that effort, time and concern for the wrestlers each year.”
Since his retirement, Thurmond has worked as a real estate agent.
He’ll join a Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame that already has inducted four former Panther wrestlers, while the 2008 team is set to enter the hall alongside him on Oct. 26. He’s proud to be among those in the wrestling program represented in the hall of fame.
“I’m honored to be placed in this elite group of hall of famers that have gone before me,” Thurmond said.
