Before fast-pitch softball took over, Jackson County fielded a slow-pitch program for years.
And the man at the helm of that program made it one of the very best in the state.
Clarke Rainwater coached the Panther slow-pitch team for 16 seasons, leading Jackson County to multiple deep playoff runs before the state discontinued the sport after the 2008 season.
Rainwater will be inducted into Jackson County’s Athletic Hall of Fame Oct. 26 along with John Boone, Ramey Bowles, Wesley Wheeler, Phil Thurmond, Ashley Hines Reynolds and the 2008 Jackson County wrestling team.
“I was tickled pink,” Rainwater said of being notified of his induction. “You coach and you work hard and you do things and you do think you do things the right way. And I was not perfect, I know.”
Rainwater noted that two of his former players, Nikki Sosebee and Carly Parr, are already hall of famers.
“So that was a blessing to join them,” he said.
Rainwater, who was a three-sport athlete at Jefferson High School (football, track and gymnastics) before attending the University of Georgia, coached in Hall County in the 1980s before coming to Jackson County Schools in the early 1990s. He took over the Panther slow-pitch program in 1993 and won a regular-season area title by 1996.
A year later, Jackson County won the area tournament and went on to shock Pope 11-1 in five innings in the sectionals before Pope began a run of eight-straight state championships. Rainwater remembers that being regarded as a big upset.
“One little claim to fame is we were the team that beat the snot out of Pope High School the year they started their run of championships,” he said.
Then his 1999 team started a run of seven consecutive Elite Eight appearances.
“This is me bragging a little bit, but we were kind of a state power,” Rainwater said.
The 2001 season was particularly memorable for setting a record for the most wins. The team went 30-8 with a fifth-place finish at state.
“It was not, in my mind, the most athletic or best team,” Rainwater said. “A really good team, don’t get me wrong, a really good team. But somehow we just reached goals that I didn’t think we might would reach.”
Rainwater’s run with the Panthers included seven area titles and eight trips to the Elite Eight.
He still holds fond memories of his final team at Jackson County in 2008. With no idea that the state would scrap slow-pitch after that season (the state has since re-instated it as a spring sport recently), the Panthers overcame a rocky start to finish 16-13 and fifth place in the state. The team, who played in an area with all large schools from Cobb and Cherokee County, had lost to Kell 19-0 and 22-0 to start the season, but nearly upset the Longhorns later that year in the area title game, losing 7-6.
“This team was my greatest overachieving team,” Rainwater said.
Rainwater’s influence at Jackson County extended beyond the softball field as he served as a head basketball coach (1993-1995), assistant volleyball coach and assistant football coach for the Panthers in a 22-year run at the school. He spent 31 years overall as a high school coach.
Rainwater also spent many years as a youth coach and travel ball coach in the county. He even started a t-ball league in North Jackson in the early 1990s before the county recreation department programs came along.
Rainwater stayed active in softball, playing on a co-ed team until age 60 alongside some of his former players and his two daughters.
Looking back on his time as coach, Rainwater saw his profession as more than a job. It was a calling.
“I feel like I was born to do it, and God intended me to do it, and it was what I was supposed to do … It was a great 31 years,” he said.
The hall of fame induction banquet is Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Panther Indoor Stadium.
This story is part of a series of profiles on the 2019 Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame class.
