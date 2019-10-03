While Wesley Wheeler was plenty busy as an eight-time letter winner at Jackson County, the former three-sport athlete didn’t see non-stop athletic competition as anything out of the ordinary.
“I love all competition,” said Wheeler, who graduated from Jackson County in 1999. “I wanted to be competing at all times in high school. I was taught at a young age that if you are going to do something, always give your best. I have played a fall, winter and spring sport since I was 7 — it was just the norm.”
Wheeler will be inducted into the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 26 alongside John Boone, Ramey Bowles, Clarke Rainwater, Phil Thurmond, Ashley Hines Reynolds and the 2008 Jackson County wrestling team.
Wheeler earned four letters in football, three in basketball and one in soccer during his time at Jackson County. But he’s most well-known for his football career as a three-time first-team all-area selection and a two-time first-team all-region selection. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1998 and finished his career with a school-record 284 solo tackles.
Despite his football success, he counts being part of a Panther basketball team that took down ranked East Hall during his sophomore year as his most memorable moment as a Jackson County athlete.
After high school, Wheeler played football at Elon University, earning all-Big South honors in 2002 and team MVP honors in 2003.
Wheeler went into coaching and has worked at Jackson County's in-county rival, East Jackson Comprehensive High School, since its inception.
He called coaching against the Panthers each year “bittersweet.”
“I will always want Jackson County to be successful, but when I coach against them I always want to beat them,” he explained. “It's like competing against a family member or best friend.”
Wheeler said he was surprised when notified that he’d been voted into the hall of fame.
“I was caught way off guard when I talked to (hall of fame committee member) Ricky Sanders,” he said. “I never thought I would ever be in the hall of fame.”
Wheeler said his inclusion in this year’s class is “an extreme honor” and credited his high school teammates.
“If you are ever blessed enough to receive this type of honor it is truly special,” he said. “I always just wonder, ‘why me?’ I was only a member of a team. None of my accomplishments would have ever been possible without the other members of my team.”
The hall of fame induction ceremony and banquet is Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Panther Indoor Stadium.
This story is part of a series of profiles on the 2019 Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame class.
