Jackson County volleyball coach Jeff White had praised his team earlier in the week for its restrained reaction to advancing to the Elite Eight. But he had no problem with the unbridled celebration his team enjoyed Saturday.
The Panthers (37-12) defeated North Hall 3-1 (25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-17) on the road in the state quarterfinals to advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history.
White even jumped in and joined the post-match exuberance.
“I told them if they win this match, that I was going to go nutty,” White said. “And I did.”
Senior hitter Cara Wells put the history-making moment into words.
“Oh my gosh, it feels so good,” she said. “We were really the underdogs here. They have a lot of height on us, especially No. 12, Grace Hollifield. So, we put a lot of effort into practice these past three days to prepare for this game. So, beating them just feels amazing.”
Jackson County rolled along early in this match, taking the first set 25-21 and leading the second set 24-17. But North Hall (27-16) rallied with seven-straight points on set-point to force a 24-24 tie. Hollifield then followed with a kill, and a Kylee Zimmer tip went out of bounds to give the Trojans the final two points to steal the second set from the Panthers.
After that experience, White said he challenged his team with some tough words.
“Because I believed that we were the better team,” he said. “They’re a really good team, but I believed that we were better. We just gave up a run at the wrong time … So, I scared the crap out of them so they wouldn’t give up a run again.”
Jackson County proved its mettle in third set, breaking a 12-12 tie with six-straight points, sparked by two kills from Carys Thao and an ace from Katie Hitt. The Panthers controlled the set from there, and Hitt later ended it with a tip at the net.
White said he felt rebounding for the third-set win “absolutely” deflated North Hall, which played in front of a sizable home crowd.
Wells had similar feelings.
“Honestly, I feel that after we won the third set, all their energy was just really low, and we just pushed them out, because in the fourth set you could see they were really down,” she said.
And the Panthers did run out to a big lead in the fourth and final set.
A pair of kills from Megan Pontsler and Thao, a tip from Zimmer and an ace from Wells helped the Panthers build a 15-4 lead. Wells later helped finish off the set, accounting for two of the final four points with a kill and an ace, while Sarah Campbell came off the bench and recorded an ace.
Wells said she and her teammates reducing their errors was the key to winning this match.
“In the last two state games that we had, we made a lot of errors,” she said. “So, in practice, we were watching our short serves, practicing everything to really key in on this game to make the least amount of errors that we could.”
White said his team was able to win despite a stand-out afternoon from North Hall’s Hollifield, who entered the match with 360 kills for the season.
“Our serving has kept us going all year, keeping people out-of-system,” White said. “But we couldn’t stop No. 12 (Hollifield). There’s just no way. Every time they were in system, she scored … So, we don’t want one player to beat us. She almost did.”
With a historic Final Four trip ahead, White reveled in the team’s accomplishment. After playing in the Sweet 16 in 2016, and the Elite Eight in 2017 and 2018, the program has reached new heights.
“I think we’re just on the upward trajectory with our program,” he said.
White made note to the sub-varsity players in the program, some of whom joined the team on the bench for the win.
“I wanted them to witness this,” White said. “They want to win championships. I think the mentality of how to win is getting engrained in them … Winning matches like this is what I’m talking about winning. Not like some Tuesday night match in the area. I’m talking about when it counts, when you’re away, when you’re in someone else’s gym and they’ve got great fans. It’s tough.”
Jackson County will now venture to Atlanta Tuesday (6 p.m.) to take on state powerhouse Westminster in the semifinals.
While he knows knocking off Westminster is a tall order, White said anything after reaching the Final Four is "all gravy for us,” having already made school history.
“Westminster is an incredible team,” White said. “We have to play out of our minds, and they’d have to play bad, for us to win. We know that … But I don’t want to think about that right now because these girls just accomplished something that no one has ever accomplished in our school.”
