Here's a look at the Jackson Co. boys' golf team:
•Coach: A.J. Sibcy
•Returning starters: Sam Holley, Jake Holley, Gabe Hanes, Aiden Pitt and Ryan Hill
•Other key contributors: Trevor Stover
•Strengths: The Panthers will not lack for experience this spring. Five of Jackson County’s top six players played in every match last year.
•Weaknesses: While Jackson County has a wealth of experience, it lacks a great deal of experience in 18-hole tournaments. The area and state tournaments are both 18-hole events. “I wish the kids would have played more in 18-hole tournaments during the summer,” coach A.J. Sibcy said. “Because of that, we will have a heavy push with 18-hole tournaments this season.”
•Area outlook: Sibcy said his team has the potential to qualify for the state tournament after missing out on the tournament by six strokes last year. “If we handle our business we should be OK,” Sibcy said.
•Season outlook: The objective for Jackson County is simple: “State tournament or bust,” he said.
