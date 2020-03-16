With all spring sports being shut down in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Jackson County girls’ soccer coach Matt Maier had a message for his team after its Friday win over Morgan County.
The fifth-year coach told his team to “control only what we can control.”
“What we can control is our fitness, touches on the ball and not how other schools decide to handle this situation,” he said, referencing work players can do on their own during the stoppage.
Jackson County Comprehensive High School had planned to re-open on March 30, with classes and sports being on hiatus until then. But on Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all public schools closed through the end of March.
In its last game before the break, Jackson County won its region opener Friday (March 13) with a 3-0 home win over Morgan County. Kelsey O’Conner, Kennedy Habeeb and Lindsey Fowler all scored goals as the Panthers won their 27th-straight region game, dating back to 2017.
“I’m just glad we were able to play,” Maier said. “With everything going on, I think it was difficult for the girls to focus and play the way that we could have or should have. The bright spot is that we didn’t allow Morgan County any scoring chances, and we generated plenty for ourselves.”
